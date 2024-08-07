Deep Safety Room Could Be Strength for Missouri in 2024 - The Extra Point
Missouri Tigers safety Tre'Vez Johnson was close to soudning like a broken record Tuesday when talking Missouri's safety room. The senior repeatedly said that he believes the Tigers did not lose a step anywhere on the defensive backend.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will provide analysis on a topic concering the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The video above features Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren giving his thoughts on the state of Missouri's safety room including video from safety Tre'Vez Johnson's press conference Tuesday during fall camp.
The Tigers did lose three-year starter J.C. Carlies this past offseason but have plenty of young talent to form a versatile, deep group for this upcoming season.
Breakout Candidate Joshua Manning Continuing to Earn Opportunities in Fall Camp