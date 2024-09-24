Early Success of Mizzou Commit Jason Dowell - The Extra Point
Missouri Tigers football commit Jason Dowell is off to a strong start to his senior season.
The Belleville, Ill native has posted 26 total tackles and 5.5 sacks in just four games for the Althoff Catholic Crusaders. His best game of the early season came in week three, where he posted eight tackles and two-and-a-half sacks.
Dowell is composite ranked the No. 559 player in the country according to On3 composite rankings, making him the No. 50 ranked defensive lineman and No. 16 in the state of Illinois. Rivals is the only service ranking him as a four-star recruit, with the other three major platforms listing him as a three.
The Tigers currently have the No. 16 ranked class in the country for the class of 2025. It is currently unclear who their remaining targets are in the class, but it's possible they aren't done.
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Michael Stamps discusses the early success of Missouri football commit Jason Dowell.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Dowell is one of three defensive line commitments, featuring 4-star Daeden Hopkins and 3-star Joshua Lewis in the group.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Mizzou Bowl Projections Ahead of Bye Week
Date, TV Information for Mizzou Basketball in SEC/ACC Challenge
Missouri Football Looks to Reflect, Improve in Much Needed Bye Week