Eli Drinkwitz Breaks Down Mizzou's Struggles Defending the Deep Pass - The Extra Point
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down breaks down the inconsistencies the Tigers have with defending deep passes, along with head coach Eli Drinkwitz's thoughts on the issue.
Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz has been pointing out the Missouri defense's inconsistencies with defending the deep pass since September.
After Missouri allowed three completions of over 20 yards against Boston College in Week 3, including touchdowns of 67 and 38 yards, Drinkwitz highlighted the importance of the back end of the defense improving.
"You give up explosiveplays that get you beat," Drinkwitz said following the win. "Ultimately, we had critical busts and critical situations that we have to fix. Whether that's coaching, whether that's personal responsibility from players on both sides, whatever it is, it has to get taken off the tape, and it has to get taken off the tape quickly."
On the first drive of the Tigers' Week 12 game against South Carolina, Missouri allowed a 26-yard touchdown with no defender within five yards of wide receiver Nyck Harbor. Drinkwitz explained what went wrong on that play and others Tuesday after the loss.
