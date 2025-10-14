Eli Drinkwitz Has Little Reason to Leave Mizzou: The Extra Point
Because of continued investment and growth, Drinkwitz should have much more pull to stay in Columbia.
In this story:
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on why Eli Drinkwitz leaving the program wouldn't make much sense for the head coach.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Published