Eli Drinkwitz's Plans for Starters' Playing Time in Week 2 - The Extra Point
71 players took a snap for the Missouri Tigers in the team's 2024 season opener, including quite a few players that hadn't seen the field before. With the Tigers jumping out to a 28-0 lead in the first half, the coaching staff was able to get a look at many young players.
Missouri entered the game as 48.5-point favorites, but Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz says the plan was for the starters to play the entire game until it was clear the Tigers had the game in control.
Drinkwitz shared his plan for the rotations this week and how long the starters will play for Missouri's week 2 game against Buffalo and the importance of seeing their developmental prospects in game action in his weekly press conference Tuesday.
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down how Drinkwitz plans to rotate the team's lineups in their week 2 game against Buffalo.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Missouri opened up as 31-point favorites for their matchup with Buffalo at Faurot Field, set for a 6 p.m. kick off.
