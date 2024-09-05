Mizzou Central

Eli Drinkwitz's Plans for Starters' Playing Time in Week 2 - The Extra Point

The Missouri Tigers head coach revealed his plan for playing time for the starters and backups for the team's week 2 game.

Joey Van Zummeren

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz looks on before a college football game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz looks on before a college football game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. / Abigail Landwehr/Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK
71 players took a snap for the Missouri Tigers in the team's 2024 season opener, including quite a few players that hadn't seen the field before. With the Tigers jumping out to a 28-0 lead in the first half, the coaching staff was able to get a look at many young players.

Missouri entered the game as 48.5-point favorites, but Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz says the plan was for the starters to play the entire game until it was clear the Tigers had the game in control.

Drinkwitz shared his plan for the rotations this week and how long the starters will play for Missouri's week 2 game against Buffalo and the importance of seeing their developmental prospects in game action in his weekly press conference Tuesday.

Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down how Drinkwitz plans to rotate the team's lineups in their week 2 game against Buffalo.

Missouri opened up as 31-point favorites for their matchup with Buffalo at Faurot Field, set for a 6 p.m. kick off.

