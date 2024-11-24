Everything Eli Drinkwitz Said After Mizzou's Win at Mississippi State
The No. 23 Missouri Tigers secured their first road SEC win Saturday, winning 39-20 over Mississippi State in Week 13.
Missouri ran the ball 56 times for 204 yards in the win, highlighted by a three-touchdown performance from Marcus Carroll. Momentum turned in the game after Missouri safety Daylan Carnell returned a fumble 67-yards to the end zone in the first quarter, the first of a 28-7 scoring run for the Tigers.
It was the penultimate games for Missouri's 2024 regular season, and for the collegiate careers of some of the program's biggest stars.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz reflected on the win and upcoming regular season finale in his press conference after the game. Below is a full transcript.
Opening Statement:
"It was a real special time to be down here, just because thinking about Coach [Mike] Leach and what he meant to the coaching profession, and being back down here in Starkville last time we were here, got a chance to coach against him, so just thinking about him. Really, really proud of our football team today. I thought our defense really flipped the script in the game with the fumble recovery for a touchdown, and then that allowed our offense to find themselves, because we were struggling early and kind of settle into the game. We went into it knowing that on offense, we had to control the line of scrimmage, and we did that today. Felt very comfortable with us being able to just continually run the football. Brady obviously was doing a really good job of hitting the explosive plays down the field, which I think the deep throw to Marquis [Johnson] was a huge just play to let them know that we would go over the top. And then defensively, we said they were going to get trash yards, but we had to be great in the red zone and on third down, and they were two-for-10 on third down, one-for-three on fourth down, and we held them to field goals. So just really, really proud of the way the plan came together in the way our team played together to get it done."
On Missouri dominating the time of possession battle in the second half:
"They're a tempo style offense, right? if you get into a shootout, but you're not able to control the line of scrimmage and run the football, I've been on those sides, and it's not usually a good way to win. So we just felt like, with the way we're able to run the football and, going into the game, that was kind of their weakness. So we wanted to be diligent in exploiting that. And then once we got a lead, it was kind of able just to lean into it."
On the benefit of entering the second half with a lead:
"Obviously the defense got us going right there with the fumble recovery for a touchdown, but yeah, obviously it gives you a chance to play from ahead. It kind of dictates the style of the game that's going to be played and so, that was great.
I was really proud of the way our our offense came out and drove down the field. Was very disappointed with the two play touchdown drive on defense, but they responded on the next drive, getting the fourth down stop.
On quarterback's Brady Cook's recent success in the deep-passing game:
"I think we're just clicking. We're just clicking. We're getting the right looks, we're calling the right plays. And now, the deep ball of Luther was just Luther and Brady having magic. So they're in a pretty good rhythm right now together."
On running back Marcus Carroll's three-touchdown performance:
"It's awesome to be the goal-line back. I'm sure Nate [Noel]'s pretty ticked off, he does most of the work between the fives, and then we let Marcus finish it off. But they both have their strengths and, we try to really play to those strengths. And I think they understand that. Nate has a different gear. And Marcus has really a very difficult time tackling him. He just runs so hard."
On the offense's success on early downs setting up short distances on third downs:
"We were just able to control the line of scrimmage. There was a few leakage plays early, but our running backs did a nice job of just continuing to run hard and refuse to have arm tackles.
On the importance of Daylan Carnell's fumble return for a touchdown:
"The first drive, they went down there, we were forced into a field goal, and then we went three-and-out, and then, we're backed up, and go three-and-out. Actually move backwards, and we don't get much of a punt. And so, it's not looking good. We're not playing well, and they've got all the momentum, the field that kind of been tilted to their side. And Eddie Kelly did a great job pushing them up in the pocket. And then Kristian Williams comes from behind and hits the arm. And then again, it goes back to us for practice execution equals game-day reality, it's another scoop and score Bolton drill that we work all the time. And Daylan Carnell did exactly right."
On the success Mississippi State found in the second half on a RPO slant route:
"We weren't playing aggressive enough in our zone coverage. Our underneath player was coming down too far. So, credit them. That's what they do. They do a really good job of it. But ultimately, we were able to to do a good job in the red zone and on third down. So, like I said, we knew we were going to give up some, I'm not calling them trash yards, but we call them trash yards. What happens between the 20s and on third downs are going to define the game. And we felt like, if we could just beat them there, we could win."
On the team's response after losing to South Carolina last week:
"It's a testament to that team and their character, the captains, the resiliency that they have, the belief they have in each other, the belief they have in the staff. They love the game and they love each other. If you love those two things, like you can weather just about any storm and really proud of them. They don't ever flinch, man.
I mean, I was really nervous, because I felt like these last two games have been just emotionally draining on our team, and I was really nervous about how much resolve and energy we would be able to have on the road. And it was kind of like exactly what I was thinking, the first quarter with the offense, but when the defense made the play, man, just kind of lifted everybody, and we were rolling again."
On Luther Burden III scoring a touchdown in two-straight games:
"It hadn't gone exactly the way we all dreamed it this this season, right? And especially for him. But for him to be such a great teammate, to do his job consistently, to not complain. Never once heard from him. His parents never heard a complaint. He just shows up and does his job every day at practice, and the game knows. The game rewards you. I think it's really just a tribute to, again, him and his work ethic. I think you could say the same thing for Theo [Wease] too. They just keep going to work. And they're pros. They are pros pro I tell this to [NFL] scouts and g[eneral m[anagers] like, that league's got a lot of players who always demanding, demanding, demanding, and you're gonna be able to put Luther with a vet or a rookie, and he's never going to inhibit their growth, because he's not going to be a jerk to him. He's just going to consistently say, 'I'll do my job, and if the play dictates I get the ball, then I'm going to do a great job with ball my hands. And if it doesn't, then next play.'"
On the duo of Cook and Burden:
"We tell our guys, this is the best days of their life. It's interesting now that for me, I've only got one week with them before the ball game. They're pretty special young men for what they've done for this university and what they've done for me, but, what they've also done for the program and uplifting the brand of the University of Missouri football.
Both these guys, when they chose to come here, it wasn't exactly a time of great pomp and circumstance, right? They had to believe in something. And they both did and along with a lot of other people. But for Brady to be consistent, as he has for three years, and for Luther to choose to come here and do and accomplish everything that he believed he could, it's pretty special, and hopefully others will take notice."