Everything to Know for Mizzou vs. Auburn; Homecoming Parade, Week 8 College Football TV Schedule
The No. 19 Missouri Tigers will host the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 19 for a Week 8 matchup.
The game will be the main event for the University's Homecoming, celebrating the event for the 113th time.
The University of Missouri has a storied history with Homecoming, claiming the creation of the event in 1911 when head football coach Chester Brewer invited the school's alumni back for a game against Kansas.
Missouri is 67-40-5 on Homecoming games all time, winning each of the last seven. Missouri will hope to continue that streak in Week 8 as it resumes SEC play.
Here's everything to know about the Homecoming parade and the game.
Homecoming Parade
The University of Missouri (Mizzou)'s Homecoming parade will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday. The parade will also be streamed on KOMU.
The parade route will begin on Rollins Street, between the Reynolds Alumni Center and Stankowski Fields, proceed down Hitt Street past Memorial Union, turn onto Ninth Street in downtown Columbia, and round out on Broadway and Cherry streets.
A sensory-friendly viewing area will be available on the corners of Broadway and Fifth Street, all the way to the end of the parade on Cherry Street.
No. 19 Missouri Tigers vs. Auburn Tigers
Who: No. 19 Missouri Tigers (5-1, 1-1 SEC) vs. Auburn (2-4, 0-3 SEC)
What: Week 8 of the College Football season
Where: Faurot Field (62,621), Columbia, Missouri
When: Saturday, October 19, 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN
SirusXM: 161-190
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Missouri trails 1-3, losing all three matchups since joining the SEC in 2012.
Last Meeting: Sept. 24, 2022 — Troubled by cruical mistakes, Missouri suffered a 17-14 loss to Auburn. A nine-play, 62-yard drive from Missouri in the final two minutes gave kicker Harrison Mevis the chance to win the game as time expired, but he was no good from 26. Auburn's Ander Carlson was good from 39 on the first drive in overtime, followed by Missouri running back Nate Peat fumbling the ball at the goal line, giving Aubrun the recovery and the win.
Last Time Out, Missouri: To round a two-game roadtrip, Missouri took care of business at UMass, winning 45-3 to earn its fifth win of the season.
Last Time Out, Auburn: Auburn is coming off a bye week, proceeded by a 31-13 loss to Georgia in Week 6. Auburn's sole touchdown came on a 38-yard run from running back Jacquez Hunter in the third quarter. Hunter rushed for 91 yards on 13 carries on the day.
Injuries
Missouri:
• L:inebacker Triston Newson, defensive end Joe Moore III and running back Nate Noel all missed the game against UMass. Noel was dealing with back tightness, the injuries for the other two are unknown.
• Wide receiver Luther Burden III and linebacker Khalil Jacobs exited the game against UMass with injury. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz told the ESPN2 broadcast that Burden will be "just fine."
Auburn: Will be updated Wednesday when the initial availability report is posted.
Full Week 8 College Football TV Schedule:
(All times ET)
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Troy at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Kennesaw State at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Louisiana Tech at New Mexico State, 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Western Kentucky at Sam Houston, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Florida International at UTEP, 9 p.m. | CBSSN
Thursday, Oct. 17
Georgia State at Marshall, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Friday, Oct. 18
Florida State at Duke, 7 p.m. | ESPN2.
Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m. ESPNU
No. 2 Oregon at Purdue, 8 p.m. | FOX
Oklahoma State at No. 13 BYU, 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Fresno State at Nevada, 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 19
Catholic at Lycoming, Noon | FloSports
Northwestern State at Nicholls, Noon | ESPN+
Holy Cross at Harvard, Noon | ESPN+
Lehigh at Yale, Noon | ESPN+
No. 6 Miami (Fla.) at Louisville, Noon | ABC/ESPN+
Virginia at No. 10 Clemson, Noon | ACCN
Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana, Noon | FOX
Auburn at No. 19 Missouri, Noon | ESPN
Wisconsin at Northwestern, Noon | BTN
Wake Forest at UConn, Noon | CBSSN
Louisiana at Coastal Carolina, Noon | ESPNU
East Carolina at No. 23 Army, Noon | ESPN2
South Carolina at Oklahoma, 12:45 p.m. | SECN
No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+
No. 12 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
NC State at California, 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Florida A&M at Jackson State, 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas, 7:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+
No. 8 LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m. | ESPN