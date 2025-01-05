Mizzou Central

Experienced Safety Jalen Catalon to Transfer to Mizzou

The former UNLV safety was an AP third team All-American in 2024.

Joey Van Zummeren

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) celebrates during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) celebrates during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Missouri Tigers made their second addition to their defensive secondary in as many days, acquiring former UNLV safety Jalen Catalon.

Catalon has one year of eligibility remaining, playing with Texas in 2023, and with the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2019-'22.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has learned to prioritize "production over potential" when it comes to roster building, and Catalon's resume fits that.

Appearing in all 14 games for UNLV in 2024, mostly at free safety, Catalon was named a member of the First Team All-Mountain West, and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe award, given to the best defensive back in college football each season.

Catalon recorded 75 total tackles in 2024, along with five interceptions. According to Pro Football Focus, he was targeted 46 times on the season and allowed 26 receptions for 426 yards.

Catalon is Missouri's third addition at safety, joining Northern Illinois' Santana Banner, and Virginia Tech's Mose Phillips III. Overall, he's Missouri's 15 addition through the portal, and the eighth defensively.

The Tigers are set to lose three significant players at safety, with Sidney Williams, Tre'Vez Johnson, and starter Joseph Charleston all having no remaining elligibility.

The trio of experienced players join a promising group of young defenders in sophomore Marvin Burks and Trajen Greco, both who have contributed early in their careers with Missouri.

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

Recent Tiger Safety Transfer Talks Relationships, Mizzou's System
4-Star Mizzou Defensive Back to Enter Transfer Portal
Mizzou Earns Transfer Commitment from Defensive Back Stephen Hall

Published |Modified
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a freshman at the University of Missouri studying journalism, and joined MizzouCentral as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/Football