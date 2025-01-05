Experienced Safety Jalen Catalon to Transfer to Mizzou
The Missouri Tigers made their second addition to their defensive secondary in as many days, acquiring former UNLV safety Jalen Catalon.
Catalon has one year of eligibility remaining, playing with Texas in 2023, and with the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2019-'22.
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has learned to prioritize "production over potential" when it comes to roster building, and Catalon's resume fits that.
Appearing in all 14 games for UNLV in 2024, mostly at free safety, Catalon was named a member of the First Team All-Mountain West, and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe award, given to the best defensive back in college football each season.
Catalon recorded 75 total tackles in 2024, along with five interceptions. According to Pro Football Focus, he was targeted 46 times on the season and allowed 26 receptions for 426 yards.
Catalon is Missouri's third addition at safety, joining Northern Illinois' Santana Banner, and Virginia Tech's Mose Phillips III. Overall, he's Missouri's 15 addition through the portal, and the eighth defensively.
The Tigers are set to lose three significant players at safety, with Sidney Williams, Tre'Vez Johnson, and starter Joseph Charleston all having no remaining elligibility.
The trio of experienced players join a promising group of young defenders in sophomore Marvin Burks and Trajen Greco, both who have contributed early in their careers with Missouri.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Recent Tiger Safety Transfer Talks Relationships, Mizzou's System
4-Star Mizzou Defensive Back to Enter Transfer Portal
Mizzou Earns Transfer Commitment from Defensive Back Stephen Hall