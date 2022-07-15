Florida Defensive Players to Watch in Week 6 vs Mizzou

The Gators defense will be a big test for the Tigers in the Swamp

Coming off of matchups with both Auburn and the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, the Missouri Tigers should have their hands full yet again in Week 6, when they travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators in the Swamp.

The Gators will be welcoming a new head coach in Billy Napier, who makes his way over from Louisiana Lafayette for his first Power 5 head coaching job.

An offensive-minded head coach, Napier will have to find a way to improve the Gator defense in a major way on the defensive end in 2022, after finishing 73rd in the country in scoring defense and 51st in the nation in total defense.

The Gators were solid against the pass last season, ranking 25th in the country. However, they were dreadful against the run, ranking 81st in the country.

Either way, defensive coordinators Patrick Toney and Sean Spencer will have their work cut out for them in the SEC

So will the Tigers have enough to upset the Gators? Lets take a look at a few offensive players to watch when the Tigers head to Gainesville in Week 6.

DT Gervon Dexter

Arguably the most talented player on the Gators' defensive line, Gervon Dexter will look to give the inside of the Tigers offensive line fits in this matchup. Last season, Dexter finished with 51 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also had seven quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.

He is expected to take a big leap in 2022.

JACK Brenton Cox Jr.

For Florida to improve its defense in 2022, the pass rush must be consistent. And as the Gators' best pass rusher, Brenton Cox Jr. will be the leader in that regard. Last season, Cox finished with 41 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries four pass break ups, and one forced fumble.

CB Jason Marshall Jr.

A rising star for the Gators, corner Jason Marshall Jr. is going to be expected to take a big step forward in 2022. Last season, Marshall had 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass break ups and an interception from his cornerback spot as a freshman. As a sophomore, those numbers should improve dramatically.

