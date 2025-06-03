The Importance of Mizzou's 6-Game Home Stretch: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Michael Stamps breaks down why the opening six games of Missouri's season, all of which are at home, could be the most important stretch of the season.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Missouri Tigers have a uniquely crafted schedule for the 2025 season, one that has them open with six consecutive home games. Two of those opponents are teams in the Southeastern Conference and one is a Power 4 team, all of which will be vital to secure wins for any chance at big postseason goals.
Missouri's first road trip of the season occurs October 18, where they head across state lines to face the Auburn Tigers. That should be a challenging game, regardless of how good Auburn is at that point, posing a test for the Tigers in their first game away from home.
Two of the six opening home games are against South Carolina and Alabama, both of which should be challenging opponents. These are also teams that Missouri lost to on the road last season, so writing those wrongs will likely be at the top of their list. Those would also be excellent resume boosters.
It's not likely Missouri wins all of those first six games, but winning at least one of those big ones against South Carolina, Alabama or Kansas will be important for the track of the rest of the season.
Missouri's first six games:
- Central Arkansas, August 28
- Kansas, September 6
- Louisiana, September 13
- South Carolina, September 20
- UMass, September 27
- Alabama, October 11