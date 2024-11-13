Where Mizzou is Ranked in the College Football Playoff Rankings After Week 11
The Missouri Tigers remained near the top of the SEC in Week 11, moving to 7-2 after a 30-23 win over Oklahoma.
Still without starting quarterback Brady Cook, the Tigers will have what will likely be their toughest test for the remainder of the regular season in South Carolina. Missouri is yet to win a SEC game on the road but will look to do so Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Though it will still be a long shot for Missouri to make the 12-team playoff, head coach Eli Drinkwitz isn't losing faith, telling the SEC Network the win over Oklahoma keeps Missouri's playoff hopes alive.
The Tigers remained in the rankings, even making a jump after the win.
College Football Playoff Rankings- Nov. 12, 2024
1. Oregon (10-0)
2. Ohio State (8-1)
3. Texas (8-1)
4. Penn State (8-1)
5. Indiana (10-0)
6. BYU (9-0)
7. Tennessee (8-1)
8. Notre Dame (8-1)
9. Miami (9-1)
10. Alabama (7-2)
11. Ole Miss (8-2)
12. Georgia (7-2)
13. Boise State (8-1)
14. SMU (8-1)
15. Texas A&M (7-2)
16. Kansas State (7-2)
17. Colorado (7-2)
18. Washington State (8-1)
19. Louisville (6-3)
20. Clemson (7-2)
21. South Carolina (6-3)
22. LSU (6-3)
23. Missouri (7-2)
24. Army (9-0)
25. Tulane (8-2)
