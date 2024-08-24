Former Mizzou Edge Darius Robinson Sidelined With Injured Calf
Former Missouri defensive end and first round draft pick Darius Robinson suffered a calf injury earlier in the week on August 22, resulting in him being carted off the field.
After going through imaging and scans, it has been ruled that Robinson will be held out until at least week five of the NFL season. Week five will be the absolute earliest he will be able to see the field. Robinson could be placed on injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.
Robinson was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 27th pick of this most recent NFL Draft and appeared to be having a solid preseason. In only one preseason game appearance, Robinson posted a single tackle in a matchup with the New Orleans Saints.
For the Tigers last season, he recorded 43 tackles, 14 for loss and 8.5 sacks in 12 game appearances. He was a leader for Missouri last season, as well as one of the teams five captains. Multiple players for the Tigers this preseason have preached about Robinson's leadership and mentoring towards guys below him on the depth chart.
