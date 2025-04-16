Former Mizzou LB Mikai Gbayor Announces Transfer Designation
After four years in the Big 10, and a spring in the Southeastern Conference, linebacker Mikai Gbayor will test out the Atlantic Coast Conference after transferring from Missouri.
Gbayor transferred to Missouri from Nebraska December 16. After spending the spring with the Tigers, he’ll now transfer to North Carolina, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Gbayor will be coached by legendary head coach Bill Belichick. The eight-time Super Bowl champion’s son, Steve Belichick, will be Gbayor’s position coach and defensive coordinator.
Gbayor’s stint with Missouri was likely cut short due to the development of other players in the linebacker room. Both Jeremiah Beasley and Nicholas Rodriguez were standouts in spring practices ahead of their second seasons.
Additionally, weak-side linebacker Triston Newson announced he’d be returning to the program on January 21, utilizing an additional year of eligibility he unexpectedly gained due to playing at the JUCO level.
Gbayor is one of six players to transfer away from the program this spring, and one of four on the defense. Defensive back Ja'Marion Wayne, edge rushers Jahkai Lang and Eddie Kelly Jr., offensive lineman Talan Chandler and quarterback Drew Pyne have all also entered the transfer portal.
The spring window of the college football transfer portal officially opens Wednesday. To follow along with all of the offseason movement for Missouri, follow this TRACKER.