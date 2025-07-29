Freshman WR Standing Out Early in Mizzou Fall Camp: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri On SI football reporter Michael Stamps breaks down how Missouri's star freshman receiver is doing early in fall camp.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Missouri Tigers appear to have landed a big fish in the class of 2025. Four-star wide receiver Donovan Olugbode is already making it known that he can contribute for Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers just one day into fall camp.
The top-300 recruit in last year's recruiting class has stood out after only a day in fall camp, displaying his route-running and solid hands.
"Expect true freshman wide receiver Donovan Olugbode to get some opportunities early and often. He, along with James Madison II, was in the second lineup of boundary wide receivers, behind Marquis Johnson and Joshua Manning. Olugbode's crisp route running instantly sticks out."- Joey Van Zummeren
Olugbode has at least three guys ahead of him by default, but there's certainly a way he can move his way up. Being a freshman may put a hindrance on his experience going into the season, but Drinkwitz won't stop a talented player from getting on the field. If he's really this good, he will play right away.