Freshman WR Standing Out Early in Mizzou Fall Camp: The Extra Point

Despite only being two days in, one of Missouri's top 2025 recruits is making his presence felt.

Michael Stamps

IMG Academy High School junior Donovan Olugbode (1) makes a reception during the first half of an IHSAA varsity football game against Ben Davis High School, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Ben Davis High School.
IMG Academy High School junior Donovan Olugbode (1) makes a reception during the first half of an IHSAA varsity football game against Ben Davis High School, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Ben Davis High School. / Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
Watch the video below as Missouri On SI football reporter Michael Stamps breaks down how Missouri's star freshman receiver is doing early in fall camp.

Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.

The Missouri Tigers appear to have landed a big fish in the class of 2025. Four-star wide receiver Donovan Olugbode is already making it known that he can contribute for Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers just one day into fall camp.

The top-300 recruit in last year's recruiting class has stood out after only a day in fall camp, displaying his route-running and solid hands.

"Expect true freshman wide receiver Donovan Olugbode to get some opportunities early and often. He, along with James Madison II, was in the second lineup of boundary wide receivers, behind Marquis Johnson and Joshua Manning. Olugbode's crisp route running instantly sticks out."

Joey Van Zummeren

Olugbode has at least three guys ahead of him by default, but there's certainly a way he can move his way up. Being a freshman may put a hindrance on his experience going into the season, but Drinkwitz won't stop a talented player from getting on the field. If he's really this good, he will play right away.

Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.

