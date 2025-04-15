Full SEC Media Days Schedule Revealed: When Eli Drinkwitz Will Preview Season
Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz will preview the team's 2025 season in Atlanta at the annual Media Days for the Southeastern Conference in July. The SEC announced the times and dates for all 16 of its teams.
The four-day event will take place from July 14-July 17 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park. The event will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Drinkwitz and select players will speak Thursday, the final day of interviews. By the time Drinkwitz takes the lectern, Missouri will be just 42 days away from opening up its season against Central Arkansas.
Names below are listed alphabetically by school and are not an indicator of the actual order of appearance each day.
Athletes and a more detailed television schedule will be revealed in early July.
Monday, July 14
LSU – Brian Kelly
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
Tuesday, July 15
Auburn – Hugh Freeze
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
Texas – Steve Sarkisian
Wednesday, July 16
Alabama – Kalen DeBoer
Florida – Billy Napier
Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby
Oklahoma – Brent Venables
Thursday, July 17
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
Texas A&M – Mike Elko