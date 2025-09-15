Game Time, TV Designation Announced for Mizzou Homecoming Game
The No 23-ranked Missouri Tigers will kick off at 6:30 p.m. against the Massachusetts Minuetemen in Week 5, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
This matchup will also serve as Missouri's Homecoming game, giving fans plenty of time after the parade in the morning to tailgate and get to the stadium. It will also serve as Missouri's final non-conference game of the regular season.
This will be Missouri's second consecutive night game, as the Tigers are set to host South Carolina in Week 4 at 6 p.m.
SEC Week 5 Schedule
(All times in central)
Notre Dame at Arkansas — 11 a.m., ABC
Utah State at Vanderbilt — 11:45 a.m., SEC Network
Auburn at Texas A&M — 2:30 p.m., ESPN
LSU at Ole Miss — 2:30 p.m., ABC
Tennessee at Mississippi State — 3:15 p.m. SEC Network
UMass at Missouri — 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Alabama at Georgia — 6:30 p.m., ABC
Kentucky at South Carolina — 6:45 p.m., SEC Network