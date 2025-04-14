How Portal Movement Affects Mizzou Football's Depth - The Extra Point
Recruiting and retaining depth seems to be nearly impossible in this day and age of college athletics.
When the opportunity to earn more playing time is available for just about any shelved player in the Southeastern Conference, the promise of a few dozen snaps a game isn't a very alluring pitch.
What is likely the best solution is the right combination of in-house development of younger players to contribute valuable snaps while waiting in the wings to take over. And a little bit of luck with injuries.
At a few positions for the Missouri Tigers in 2025, head coach Eli Drinkwitz and Co. should feel confident about the depth they have at positions even after some losses to the transfer portal.
Watch the video below as MissouriOnSI football reporter Joey Van Zummeren takes a look at how a transfer portal departure has changed three positions on the Tigers' roster for the 2025 season.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
