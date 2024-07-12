How to Watch: Mizzou Football at SEC Media Days
The unofficial kickoff to SEC football season is set to begin this week at the conference's 2024 Media Days at the Omni Hotel in Dallas. All 16 SEC teams will be represented by their head coach and three players to preview the upcoming season with interviews for each.
The Missouri Tigers will be represented by head coach Eli Drinkwitz, quarterback Brady Cook, All-SEC wide receiver Luther Burden III and defensive tackle Kristian Williams. All will be speaking to the media in Dallas to on Tuesday, July 16 to give their thoughts on the 2024 season, which begins on Thursday, August 29.
Missouri's slot is expected to begin at 2:20 p.m. central with Drinkwitz's press conference on the main stage with the players to start speaking at 3:00 p.m.
Drinkwitz will also be making a flurry of radio and TV appearances, including SirusXM at 1:45 p.m., the SEC Network at 2:00 p.m. and with Marty & McGee of ESPN at 3:10 p.m.
MizzouCentral will be in Dallas to provide coverage on everything said by coach Drinkwitz, Brady Cook, Luther Burden III and Kristian Williams and all other important conference news.
How to Watch
What: Missouri at 2024 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days
Where: Dallas, Texas
When: Tuesday, July 16, estimated start time of 2:20 p.m. for coach Drinkwitz
TV: SEC Network
