How to Watch: Mizzou Football at South Carolina
The Missouri Tigers look to capitalize off the momentum of a defining win over Oklahoma in Week 11, moving on to a roadtrip to South Carolina in Week 12.
The trip will mark the first of a two-game stretch to round out Missouri's road schedule for the 2024 season. The Tigers' sole win away from home thus far has been a 45-3 victory over UMass. In its two SEC games on the road, Missouri has failed to rise to the ocassion, falling 41-10 to Texas A&M and 34-0 in Alabama.
Missouri opened as a 10-point underdog against South Carolina as the health of starting quarterback Brady Cook remains a mystery.
Below is information for the game for streaming, TV channel and radio.
How to Watch: Missouri at South Carolina
Who: Missouri (7-2, 3-2 SEC) vs. South Carolina (6-3, 4-3)
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 3: 15 p.m.
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC
Sirius XM: 192 or 374
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Missouri leads 9-5
Last Meeting: Oct. 21, 2024 - Missouri hosted South Carolina for Homecoming, with the Tigers offense controlling a 34-12 victory. Running back Cody Schrader began his streak of six-straight games with over 100 rushing yards, tallying 159 yards against the Gamecocks along with two touchdowns.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers pulled off a remarkable win over Oklahoma Sooners without starting quarterback Brady Cook. Four touchdowns were scored in the final nine minutes of play, two from fumbles that were returned for touchdowns. Backup quarterback Drew Pyne led the Tigers on two scoring drives in the fourth quarter, making key passes to keep Missouri's hopes alive.
Last Time Out, South Carolina: The Gamecocks defeated the SEC darling of the season in Vanderbilt on the road. Quarterback Lanorris Sellers was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for his 238-yard and two-touchdown performance. Running back Rahiem Sanders rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns.