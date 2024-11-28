How to Watch: Mizzou Football Hosts Arkansas
The No. 21 Missouri Tigers will round out the 2024 regular season with a matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks for Rival Week. It will be the final game at Faurot Field for a handful of players crucial to the program's resurgance, including quarterback Brady Cook.
Wide receiver Luther Burden III , a junior, will walk with the rest of the seniors ahead of the game for the team's Senior Day ceremonies. He is expected to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft as a possible first-round selection.
Here's the full list of players who will be honored at the ceremony: Luke Bauer, JR Blood, Marcus Bryant, Luther Burden III, Marcus Carroll, Joseph Charleston, Marcus Clarke, Mookie Cooper, Corey Flagg Jr., Trey Flint, Drake Heismeyer, Cam'Ron Johnson, Tre'Vez Johnson, Chris Kreh, Jack Meyer, Joe Moore, Triston Newson, Nate Noel, Will Norris, Tyler Stephens, Mitchell Walters, and Sidney Williams as well as team captains Brady Cook, Chuck Hicks, Johnny Walker Jr., Theo Wease Jr. and Kristian Williams.
Below is the full information for the Week 14 matchup, including TV and radio details.
How to Watch: Missouri Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Who: No. 21 Missouri Tigers (8-3, 4-3 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4)
When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 3: 15 p.m.
Where: Faurot Field, Columbia, Mo
Sirius XM: 190 or 191
TV: SEC Network (Play-by-play Taylor Zarzour, Analyst Matt Stinchcomb)
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Missouri leads 11-4
Last Meeting: Nov. 24, 2023 - In running back Cody Schrader's final regular season game with Missouri, he rushed for 217 yards, his most in his career with the Tigers. He added a touchdown on top of it in Missouri's 48-14 win to finish the regular season 10-2. The Missouri defense forced and recovered four fumbles, one of which was returned for a touchdown by defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers earned their first SEC road victory of the season, taking down Mississippi State 39-20. Running back Marcus Carroll rushed for three touchdowns in the win, while Nate Noel led the Tigers with 95 rushing yards on 25 carries.
Last Time Out, Arkansas: The Razorbacks clinched bowl eligibility with a win over Louisiana Tech. Running back Rashod Dubinion rushed for 112 yards on 15 carries in the 35-14 victory.