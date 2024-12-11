How to Watch: SEC Football Schedule Reveal
The 2024 regular season is all done for the Missouri Tigers, who finished No. 19 in the country. The Tigers came into the season with College Football Playoff aspirations, but three road trips for Eli Drinkwitz and his team left them with three losses.
Though the Tigers still have something to play for thats not a College Football Playoff spot, the Music City Bowl against the Iowa Hawkeyes, the SEC is already looking ahead to the 2025 season. The conference is making its announcement for the 2025 schedule ahead of the start of the season, making who plays who official.
As of now, the Tigers are slated to play the same conference schedule as last season, with the locations flipped. Missouri faces Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Texas A&M at home and Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt on the road.
The state of all of those teams remained to be determined with the transfer portal now open and majority of the high school class of 2025 signed to its teams, but Missouri has another favorable schedule in front of them. Drinkwitz has Alabama and Texas A&M at home, which should draw massive crowds based on name value. The Tigers will also have two rivalry games on the road, facing Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Below is full information for the game, including streaming and radio details.
How to Watch: SEC Football Schedule Reveal
Who: All 16 SEC football teams, including the Missouri Tigers
When: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: N/A
Radio: N/A
TV: SEC Network, ESPN2