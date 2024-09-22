How to Watch: Week 5 College Football TV Schedule During Missouri's Bye
The Missouri Tigers will get a break in Week 5 following their overtime win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, but the college football slate will continue on with some big matchups — especially in the SEC.
The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will go head-to-head in the biggest game of the weekend, alongside a matchup between Arkansas and Missouri's next opponent — Texas A&M.
The No. 11 Tigers and No. 24 Aggies willl meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 inside Kyle Field.
Here's the full college football slate of games for Week 5 with the kickoff times and TV channels:
Full Week 5 Schedule
(All times CT)
Thursday, Sept. 26
6:30 p.m. CT | Army at Temple | ESPN
Friday, Sept. 27
6:30 p.m. CT | Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami | ESPN
7:00 p.m. CT | Washington at Rutgers | Fox
Saturday, Sept. 28
11:00 a.m. CT | Kentucky at No. 6 Ole Miss | ABC
11:00 a.m. CT Minnesota at No. 12 Michigan | Fox
11:00 a.m. CT | No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State | ESPN
11:00 a.m. CT | No. 22 BYU at Baylor | FS1
11:00 a.m. CT | Maryland at Indiana | Big Ten Network
11:00 a.m. CT | Nebraska at Purdue | Peacock
11:00 a.m. CT | Buffalo at UConn | CBS Sports Network
11:00 a.m. CT | Western Kentucky at Boston College | ACC Network
11:00 a.m. CT | Northern Illinois at NC State | CW Network
11:00 a.m. CT | Holy Cross at Syracuse | ESPN+
11:00 a.m. CT | Navy at UAB | ESPN2
11:00 a.m. CT | South Florida at Tulane | ESPNU
12:30 p.m. CT | Ball State at James Madison | ESPN+
2:00 p.m. CT | Texas State at Sam Houston | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Wisconsin at No. 13 USC | CBS
2:30 p.m. CT | No. 15 Louisville at No. 16 Notre Dame | Peacock
2:30 p.m. CT | Arkansas at No. 24 Texas A&M | ESPN
2:30 p.m. CT | Massachusetts at Miami (OH) | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Louisiana at Wake Forest | ACC Network
2:30 p.m. CT | TCU at Kansas | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Colorado at UCF | Fox
2:30 p.m. CT | Liberty at App State | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Fresno State at UNLV | FS1
2:30 p.m. CT | San Diego State at Central Michigan | CBS Sports Network
2:30 p.m. CT | Georgia Southern at Georgia State | ESPNU
2:30 p.m. CT | Western Michigan at Marshall | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Akron at Ohio | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Eastern Michigan at Kent State | ESPN+
2:40 p.m. CT | No. 21 Oklahoma at Auburn | ABC
3:00 p.m. CT | North Carolina at Duke | ESPN2
3:00 p.m. CT | UTSA at East Carolina | ESPN+
3:15 p.m. CT | Mississippi State at No. 1 Texas | SEC Network
4:00 p.m. CT | Old Dominion at Bowling Green | ESPN+
5:00 p.m. CT | Louisiana Tech at Florida International | ESPN+
5:00 p.m. CT | UT Martin at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
5:00 p.m. CT | Wagner at Florida Atlantic | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. CT | No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State | Peacock
6:00 p.m. CT | Stanford at No. 17 Clemson | ESPN
6:00 p.m. CT | No. 18 Iowa State at Houston | FS1
6:00 p.m. CT | UL Monroe at Troy | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. CT | Charlotte at Rice | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. CT | Tulsa at North Texas | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. CT | No. 19 Illinois at No. 9 Penn State | NBC
6:30 p.m. CT | Middle Tennessee at Memphis | ESPNU
6:45 p.m. CT | South Alabama at No. 14 LSU | SEC Network
7:00 p.m. CT | Florida State at SMU | ACC Network
7:00 p.m. CT | Cincinnati at Texas Tech | ESPN2
7:00 p.m. CT | New Mexico at New Mexico State | ESPN+
7:00 p.m. CT | Air Force at Wyoming | CBS Sports Network
9:00 p.m. CT | Washington State at No. 25 Boise State | FS1
9:15 p.m. CT | Arizona at No. 10 Utah | ESPN
10:00 p.m. CT | No. 8 Oregon at UCLA | Fox
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
'It Starts With Me': Mizzou Quarterback Brady Cook Speaks on Tigers' Needed Improvements
Where Missouri Football Ranks After Week 4
Checking In: 5-Star OT Jackson Cantwell talks Mizzou Visit, Updates Recruitment