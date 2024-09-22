Mizzou Central

How to Watch: Week 5 College Football TV Schedule During Missouri's Bye

Kickoff times and TV information for every game across the college football landscape in Week 5.

Chase Gemes

Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; The Missouri Tigers student section watches as Vanderbilt Commodores place kicker Brock Taylor (not pictured) misses a field goal to end the game during overtime at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; The Missouri Tigers student section watches as Vanderbilt Commodores place kicker Brock Taylor (not pictured) misses a field goal to end the game during overtime at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Missouri Tigers will get a break in Week 5 following their overtime win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, but the college football slate will continue on with some big matchups — especially in the SEC.

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will go head-to-head in the biggest game of the weekend, alongside a matchup between Arkansas and Missouri's next opponent — Texas A&M.

The No. 11 Tigers and No. 24 Aggies willl meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 inside Kyle Field.

Here's the full college football slate of games for Week 5 with the kickoff times and TV channels:

Full Week 5 Schedule

(All times CT)

Thursday, Sept. 26

6:30 p.m. CT | Army at Temple | ESPN

Friday, Sept. 27

6:30 p.m. CT | Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami | ESPN
7:00 p.m. CT | Washington at Rutgers | Fox

Saturday, Sept. 28

11:00 a.m. CT | Kentucky at No. 6 Ole Miss | ABC
11:00 a.m. CT Minnesota at No. 12 Michigan | Fox
11:00 a.m. CT | No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State | ESPN
11:00 a.m. CT | No. 22 BYU at Baylor | FS1
11:00 a.m. CT | Maryland at Indiana | Big Ten Network
11:00 a.m. CT | Nebraska at Purdue | Peacock
11:00 a.m. CT | Buffalo at UConn | CBS Sports Network
11:00 a.m. CT | Western Kentucky at Boston College | ACC Network
11:00 a.m. CT | Northern Illinois at NC State | CW Network
11:00 a.m. CT | Holy Cross at Syracuse | ESPN+
11:00 a.m. CT | Navy at UAB | ESPN2
11:00 a.m. CT | South Florida at Tulane | ESPNU
12:30 p.m. CT | Ball State at James Madison | ESPN+
2:00 p.m. CT | Texas State at Sam Houston | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Wisconsin at No. 13 USC | CBS
2:30 p.m. CT | No. 15 Louisville at No. 16 Notre Dame | Peacock
2:30 p.m. CT | Arkansas at No. 24 Texas A&M | ESPN
2:30 p.m. CT | Massachusetts at Miami (OH) | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Louisiana at Wake Forest | ACC Network
2:30 p.m. CT | TCU at Kansas | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Colorado at UCF | Fox
2:30 p.m. CT | Liberty at App State | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Fresno State at UNLV | FS1
2:30 p.m. CT | San Diego State at Central Michigan | CBS Sports Network
2:30 p.m. CT | Georgia Southern at Georgia State | ESPNU
2:30 p.m. CT | Western Michigan at Marshall | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Akron at Ohio | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT | Eastern Michigan at Kent State | ESPN+
2:40 p.m. CT | No. 21 Oklahoma at Auburn | ABC
3:00 p.m. CT | North Carolina at Duke | ESPN2
3:00 p.m. CT | UTSA at East Carolina | ESPN+
3:15 p.m. CT | Mississippi State at No. 1 Texas | SEC Network
4:00 p.m. CT | Old Dominion at Bowling Green | ESPN+
5:00 p.m. CT | Louisiana Tech at Florida International | ESPN+
5:00 p.m. CT | UT Martin at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
5:00 p.m. CT | Wagner at Florida Atlantic | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. CT | No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State | Peacock
6:00 p.m. CT | Stanford at No. 17 Clemson | ESPN
6:00 p.m. CT | No. 18 Iowa State at Houston | FS1
6:00 p.m. CT | UL Monroe at Troy | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. CT | Charlotte at Rice | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. CT | Tulsa at North Texas | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. CT | No. 19 Illinois at No. 9 Penn State | NBC
6:30 p.m. CT | Middle Tennessee at Memphis | ESPNU
6:45 p.m. CT | South Alabama at No. 14 LSU | SEC Network
7:00 p.m. CT | Florida State at SMU | ACC Network
7:00 p.m. CT | Cincinnati at Texas Tech | ESPN2
7:00 p.m. CT | New Mexico at New Mexico State | ESPN+
7:00 p.m. CT | Air Force at Wyoming | CBS Sports Network
9:00 p.m. CT | Washington State at No. 25 Boise State | FS1
9:15 p.m. CT | Arizona at No. 10 Utah | ESPN
10:00 p.m. CT | No. 8 Oregon at UCLA | Fox

Chase Gemes

CHASE GEMES

Chase Gemes is a journalism student at the University of Missouri, and serves as sports editor for its student newspaper, The Maneater. He's covered Missouri football, men's basketball and baseball, along with the Oklahoma City Thunder for FanNation. He's contributed to MizzouCentral since 2023.   

