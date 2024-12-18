Mizzou Central

In-State Transfer Defensive End Commits to Mizzou

Langden Kitchen, a defensive end from Northwest Missouri State, recorded 21 tackles in 2024.

Aug 31, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Missouri Tigers helmet against the South Dakota Coyotes during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Missouri Tigers added to their defensive end room Tuesday, acquiring Langden Kitchen out of Northwest Missouri State.

Kitchen chose Missouri after visiting Wisconsin, Iowa and Kansas.

Defensive end became one of the biggest needs for Missouri in the portal, with freshmen Williams Nwaneri and Jaylen Brown entering the transfer portal after one season with the Tigers. Nwaneri (a former five-star prospect) went to Nebraska while Brown (a four-star) stayed in the SEC, going to South Carolina.

Additionally, Missouri is set to lose valuable depth with expiring eligibility for both Joe Moore III and team captain Johnny Walker Jr.

Kitchen is a product of Westran High School, less than an hour drive away from the University of Missouri campus.

In two seasons with Northwest Missouri State, Kitchen recorded 30 tackles, including 10.5 for a loss along with 5.5 sacks. Kitches, 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, comes to the Tigers with two years of elligiblity remaining.

Kitchen is Missouri's fifth addition through the transfer portal, and fourth to the defensive side of the ball. Missouri has also added Mississippi State wide receiver Kevin Coleman, Northern Illinois safety Santana Banner, Nebraska linebacker Mikai Gbayor and West Virginia linebacker Josiah Trotter.

The winter window to acquire players through the transfer portal officially closes Dec. 28.

