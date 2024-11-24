Instant Analysis: Mizzou Wins at Mississippi State
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down his initial thoughts from the Missouri Tigers' 39-20 win on the road at Mississippi State in Week 13. The full video can be found with the YouTube link below.
The No. 23 Missouri Tigers earned their eighth win of the season Saturday, defeating Mississippi State in Week 13. The 39-20 win was Missouri's largest margin of victory and highest-scoring performance in SEC play this season.
Missouri's offensive efforts were led by its run game, attempting 56 carries in the game. Georgia State transfer running back Marcus Carroll scored a hat trick with three touchdowns, while Appalachian State transfer Nate Noel rushed for 95 yards.
A heavy dose of the duo led to Missouri holding the ball for 26 minutes and 14 seconds of the second half. Though Mississippi State looked to be forging a possible comeback, with a touchdown Davon Booth cutting the Missouri lead to 31-20 with over five minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Tigers shut it down with another long offensive drive.
Missouri will round off its regular season next Saturday, hosting Arkansas at 3:15 p.m. at Faurot Field for Rivalry Week.
Read more from Mizzou at Mississippi State:
Everything Eli Drinkwitz Said After Mizzou's Win at Mississippi State
'We're Just Clicking': Mizzou Offense Defeats Mississippi State with Diverse Attack
Heavy Rushing Attack Powers Mizzou to Victory Over Mississippi State
Mizzou Running Backs 'Took Control' of Win at Mississippi State