Instant Reactions: Mizzou Earns Music City Bowl Victory
Watch the clip above as Mizzou football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps break down their thoughts on the Tigers' win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl, and on the season as a whole.
The full video can be found using the YouTube link below.
The No. 19-ranked Missouri Tigers capped their season off with a 27-24 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl.
28 points were scored in the first 17 minutes of play before a stretch of 11 minutes in the second quarter without a score.
Missouri trailed 21-24 entering the fourth quarter, but secured a victory with kicker Blake Craig making kicks from 51 and 56 yards out.
"Just congrats to Iowa. I mean, they're a really good football team and hard-fought," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the victory. "They made us earn every yard and every opportunity. They played a really good football game today, but the story really is our football team and these guys right here and their commitment to finishing the season.Just so proud of the way they battled."
Missouri finishes the season with a 10-3 record. It's their second-straight year with double-digit wins, marking just the third time in program history that has been accomplished.
