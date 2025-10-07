Is Matchup Against Alabama the Biggest of Drinkwitz's Career?: The Extra Point
A 6-0 start to the season and a clearer path to the College Football Playoff is on the line.
In this story:
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on what's at stake for the Tigers' and Eli Drinkwitz in Week 7 vs. Alabama.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Published