Is Matchup Against Alabama the Biggest of Drinkwitz's Career?: The Extra Point

A 6-0 start to the season and a clearer path to the College Football Playoff is on the line.

Joseph Van Zummeren

Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz stands on the field before the start of their matchup with the Central Arkansas Bears in Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz stands on the field before the start of their matchup with the Central Arkansas Bears in Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on what's at stake for the Tigers' and Eli Drinkwitz in Week 7 vs. Alabama.

Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

