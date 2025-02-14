Is Missouri a Target to Flip 2026 Running Back Messiah Mickens?
2026 4-Star running back Messiah Mickens is one of the top prospects in next year's recruiting class. The 5-foot-10, 200 lb. back, holds offers from over 25 division one programs, and is currently ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 player in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 11 running back in the nation.
Hailing from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Mickens has been committed to Penn State since his freshman season year in 2023. Now, according to On3 Sports, Mickens' recruitment may be up in the air following the departure of Nittany Lions running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider.
The talented running back told Steve Wiltfong of On3, "Notre Dame, UNC, Mizzou, Tennessee. Those are the schools I’m just exploring.” In 2024, as a junior at Harrisburg High School, Mickens ran for over 1,200 yards and scored 21 touchdowns while also adding 235 yards and two scores through the air as well.
While he still remains committed to Penn State, this could potentially open the door for Eli Drinkwitz and his staff to secure the flip. As it stands now, the Tigers hold just a single commitment for the 2026 recruiting class: defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy, Jr.
Missouri ranks No. 56 in the 247Sports' composite ranking currently, but flipping one of the premier talents in the state of Pennsylvania would certainly elevate the ranking.
2026 Football Commits
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
