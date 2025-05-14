Is Mizzou Falling Behind in Recruiting the Class of 2026? - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Mizzou football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his take on why fans shouldn't be concerned with the Missouri Tigers' 'slow' start to landing commitments in the class of 2026.
In the Southeastern Conference, only Kentucky and Florida currently have less commitments in the class of 2026 than the Missouri Tigers. Eli Drinkwitz is nearing a month without a commitment, with the last coming from quarterback Gavin Sidwar on April 18.
For the rate Missouri has operated at in the past, this year is a little bit behind schedule. But for multiple reasons, it's not time to worry if the program has lost any of its recruiting pull.
Upcoming Visitors (May 30-June 1)
- WR Mason James
- IOL Noah Best
- CB Nick Hankins, Jr.
- RB Ryan Estrada
- LB JJ Bush
- S Jowell Combay
- CB Javonte Smith
- ATH Dana Greenhow
2026 Commitments
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
- S D'Montae Tims, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 04/04/2025)
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)