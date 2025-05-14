Mizzou Central

Is Mizzou Falling Behind in Recruiting the Class of 2026? - The Extra Point

Don't be worried about the Tigers' 'slow' progress in landing commitments for 2026.

Joey Van Zummeren

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz greets players against the Boston College Eagles prior to a game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz greets players against the Boston College Eagles prior to a game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Watch the video below as Mizzou football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his take on why fans shouldn't be concerned with the Missouri Tigers' 'slow' start to landing commitments in the class of 2026.

Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.

In the Southeastern Conference, only Kentucky and Florida currently have less commitments in the class of 2026 than the Missouri Tigers. Eli Drinkwitz is nearing a month without a commitment, with the last coming from quarterback Gavin Sidwar on April 18.

For the rate Missouri has operated at in the past, this year is a little bit behind schedule. But for multiple reasons, it's not time to worry if the program has lost any of its recruiting pull.

Upcoming Visitors (May 30-June 1)

  • WR Mason James
  • IOL Noah Best
  • CB Nick Hankins, Jr.
  • RB Ryan Estrada
  • LB JJ Bush
  • S Jowell Combay
  • CB Javonte Smith
  • ATH Dana Greenhow

2026 Commitments

  1. DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
  2. S D'Montae Tims, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 04/04/2025)
  3. QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/Football