JUCO Punter Transfers to Mizzou
The Missouri Tigers' specialist room now has some semblance of depth, adding Grossmont C.C. transfer punter John Butcher as a preferred walk-on. Butcher announced the news Monday on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account.
Before, Stanford transfer Connor Wesselman was the only punter on Missouri's roster. Three other punters transferred away from the Tigers this offseason; Luke Bauer (last year's starter), Orion Phillips and Will Safris.
Wesselman is entering his final year of eligibility, while Butcher still has atleast two years of elligibility remaining. Because he spent time at the JUCO level, Butcher will also have the option to be granted an additional year of elligibility.
The addition gives Missouri a backup option, or competition for Wesselman, in a thin specialist group. Programs across the country have been effected by mass exoduses of specialists departing through the transfer portal.
“I think the reality of it is it impacts the entire roster to a degree, but certainly at the specialist position. " Missouri special teams coordinator Erik Link said in a press conference after a spring practice. We’ll carry probably about three less specialists than we typically have in the past... And then try to have an emergency snapper, emergency holder."
Missouri will look to make some more additions through the spring window of the transfer portal, which opens on April 16.