Key Offensive Playmaker to Miss Missouri's Week 2 Game with Injury

Pete Thamel of ESPN reports that the Missouri Tigers will be without their starting tight end against Buffalo.

Joey Van Zummeren

Missouri tight end Brett Norfleet runs after a catch during a college football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.
Missouri tight end Brett Norfleet runs after a catch during a college football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. / Abigail Landwehr/Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Missouri Tigers will be without tight end Brett Norfleet in their week 2 game against Buffalo Saturday.

An All-SEC Freshman in 2023, Norfleet exited Missouri's week 1 game against Murray State with a shoulder injury. Though Tigers' head coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the game it was just a precautionary measure to keep Norfleet out after he suffered the injury, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Thursday that Norfleet will miss the week 2 game.

Thamel added that the former four-star prospect avoided any long-term injuries but it is still considered to a "week to week" situation. Norfleet was not practicing Tuesday in the period open to the media.

Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. also exited the Tigers' week 1 win with a hip injury. There is no update to Wease's status. However, the graduate receiver was practicing Tuesday for the team's preparation for Buffalo.

Norfleet emerged as a top receiving option for Missouri in 2023, catching 17 receptions for 195 yards and three touchdowns. He also makes significant contributitions in the run and pass game as an impressive blocker.

Sophomore Jordon Harris and graduate Tyler Stephens will both most likely take over some of Norfleet's responsibilities. Additionally, true freshmen Jude James and Whit Hafer could see more opportunities in Norfleet's abscense.

When Norfleet and Harris were both dealing with injuries in fall camp, Hafer and James earned some extra reps that Drinkwitz said the team would eventually would be grateful for when Missouri's tight end depth ran thin. That time has come and the two St. Louis area freshman have the chance to prove themselves this Saturday.

Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a freshman at the University of Missouri studying journalism, and joined MizzouCentral as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

