Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Mizzou at Mississippi State
The No. 24 Missouri Tigers will play in the afternoon slate on SEC Network for two-straight weeks. First against, South Carolina in Week 12, then at Mississippi State in Week 13.
The SEC announced kick off times and TV designations for each of its Week 13 games Monday. The TIgers matchup against the Bulldogs will kick off at 3:15 p.m. and be broadcast on SEC Network. It will be the final road game of the season for Missouri.
Mississippi State finds itself at the bottom of the SEC ahead of Week 12 with a 0-6 record in conference play and 2-6 overall. The last stretch of the season is a brutal one for the Bulldogs, facing Tennessee in Week 11, Missouri in Week 13, and Ole Miss to close out the season.
Full SEC Week 13 Slate:
11 a.m. CT: Ole Miss at Florida - ABC
11:45 a.m. CT: UMass at Georgia - SEC Network
12 p.m. CT: UTEP at Tennessee - ESPN+
2:30 p.m. CT: Kentucky at Texas - ABC
3:00 p.m. CT - Louisiana Tech at Arkansas - ESPN+
3:00 p.m. CT: Wofford at South Carolina - ESPN+
3:15 p.m. CT: Missouri at Mississippi State - SEC Network
6:30 p.m. CT: Alabama at Oklahoma - ABC
6:30 p.m. CT: Vanderbilt at LSU - SEC Network
6:45 p.m. CT: Texas A&M at Auburn - ESPN
Mizzou-Mississippi State Series History:
- Dec. 19, 2020 - Missouri 32, Mississippi State 51: Starkville, Ms.
- Nov. 5, 2015 - Missouri 13, Mississippi State 31: Columbia, Mo.
- Sept. 22, 1984 - Missouri 47, Mississippi State 30: Colubmia, Mo.
- Oct. 3, 1981 - Missouri 14, Mississippi State 3: Starkville, Ms.