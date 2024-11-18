Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced for Mizzou's Regular Season Finale
The Missouri Tigers will close out the 2024 regular season by hosting Arkansas the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 30 for college football's rivalry week.
The Battle Line Rivalry matchup will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and be broadcast on the SEC Network, the SEC announced Monday.
Though Missouri's chances at a spot in the College Football Playoff ended in Week 12 at South Carolina, the Tigers can finish the regular season off with nine wins by winning over Mississippi State in Week 13 and in the Week 14 matchup over Arkansas.
Arkansas upset Tennessee on Oct. 5, but sits at 5-5 on the season and 3-4 in the SEC this season.
If Missouri defeats Arkansas two days after Thanksgiving, it will be the third-straihgt win for the Tigers in the series. This would make the current win-streak the second longest in series history, a five-game win-streak for Missouri from 2016-2020.
In last year's matchup, Missouri defeated Arkansas 48-14 behind a 220-yard rushing day from running back Cody Schrader. Quarterback Brady Cook tossed two touchdowns on just 12 pass completions in the win.
Full Week 14 SEC Schedule
Ole Miss at Florida, 11 am, ABC
UMass at Georgia, 11:45 am, SEC Network
UTEP at Tennessee, Noon, ESPN+/SECN+
Kentucky at Texas, 2:30 pm, ABC
Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 3 pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Wofford at South Carolina, 3 pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Missouri at Mississippi State, 3:15 pm, SEC Network
Alabama at Oklahoma, 6:30 pm, ABC
Texas A&M at Auburn, 6:30 pm, ESPN
Vanderbilt at LSU, 6:45 pm, SEC Network