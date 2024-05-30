Kickoff Times Revealed for Two of Missouri's 2024 Home Games
There's some more light at the end of the tunnel for the football offseason, with kickoff times being revealed for two of the Missouri Tigers' 2024 games.
The SEC announced kickoff times for the early games in the 2024 season, including two of Missouri's.
The Tigers' week 2 game against Buffalo will kickoff at 6 p.m. central and will be streamed on SEC network+ and ESPN+.
The week after, Missouri will host Boston College at 11:45 a.m. central with streaming on SEC network.
Missouri's season opener against Murray State was announced to take place Thursday, August 29 at 7 p.m.
More kickoff times for the SEC are expected to be announced within the coming weeks, with conference commissioner Greg Sankey announcing at the SEC spring meetings that all early kickoffs will be announced by mid-June.
Missouri's 2024 Schedule:
Aug. 29 - Week 1 vs. Murray State 7 p.m.
Sep. 7 - Week 2 vs. Buffalo 6 p.m.
Sep. 14 - Week 3 vs. Boston College 11:45 a.m.
Sep. 21 - Week 4 vs. Vanderbilt (time TBA)
Oct. 5 - Week 5 @ Texas A&M (time TBA)
Oct. 12 - Week 6 @ UMass (time TBA)
Oct. 19 - Week 7 vs. Auburn (time TBA)
Oct. 26 - Week 8 @ Alabama (time TBA)
Week 9 - BYE
Nov. 9 - Week 10 vs. Oklahoma (time TBA)
Nov. 16 - Week 11 @ South Carolina (time TBA)
Nov. 23 - Week 12 vs. Mississippi State (time TBA)
Nov. 30 - Week 13 vs. Arkansas (time TBA)