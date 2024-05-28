LB Christian Thatcher Includes Tigers in Top-Ten Schools
4-star linebacker Christian Thatcher released his final ten schools on May 28. Thatcher, ranked No. 313 in the country, saw his recruitment explode over the past year. He also ranks as the No. 34 linebacker and No. 5 in the state of Nevada, according to composite rankings.
In that list, Missouri was included as well as Oklahoma, Colorado, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, UNLV, Utah, Kansas and USC.
Thatcher also held offers from other power-five programs, Arizona, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA and others. His recruitment is closed for now and Thatcher will only consider the schools in his top-ten for the time being.
Thatcher will be in Columbia for an official visit on June 21-23. According to his social media, has three other official visits planned. He will be in Lawrence to visit the Jayhawks on June 14-16, Washington from May 31 to June 2 and Utah on June 8. A visit to Colorado should be on the way soon.
There is no official date for Thatcher's final commitment, but a decision could come before the beginning of his senior season and after official visits have been completed.