Missouri Football 2024 Awards Tracker: Biletnikoff Award Watch List
Entering the season ranked as the No. 11 team in the nation by USA Today's coaches poll, the Missouri Tigers have one of the most talented rosters in college football.
The 2023 season was a decorated year for the Tigers, with Cody Schrader winning the Burlsworth award as the nation's best former walk-on and finishing eigth in Heisman voting, Luther Burden III being named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff award, the offensive line a semifinalist for the Joe Moore award, Ty'Ron Hopper a finalist for the Butkus award and other recognition.
The Tigers don't seem to be focused on individual accomplishment but it seems like they will once again earn indivual recognition. Here's a running tracker of nominations and watch list additions for awards for Missouri players in 2024.
Biletnikoff Award
(Nation's best receiver)
Watch List: Burden named to watch list on August 7.
Doak Walker Award
(Nation's best running back)
Watch List: Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll were added to the watch list on August 6.
Walter Camp Player of the Year
(Nation's best player)
Watch List: Burden was added to the watch list on August 5.
Nagurski Trophy
(Football Writers Association of America's pick for best defender)
Watch List: Johnny Walker Jr.
Outland Trophy
(Football Writers Association of America's pick for best interior lineman)
Watch List: Cam'Ron Johnson and Armand Membou.
Maxwell Award
(Outstanding player in college football)
Watch List: Brady Cook and Burden named to watch list on July 29.
