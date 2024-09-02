Missouri has a Great Second Option at QB with Drew Pyne- The Extra Point
Senior Brady Cook was always going to be the starting quarterback this season. He had an up year last year, proving many local and national doubters wrong. He led the team to an 11-2 record and Cotton Bowl victory.
But what does life after Cook look like? There's no reason to look that far ahead so early in the season, but the performance from backup sophomore Drew Pyne gave Tiger fans a reason to be excited for the future.
Pyne threw for 82 yards on 10 completions in the back half of the Tigers dismantling of Murray State, looking comftorable in the pocket and making some smart throws. He won't get all the opportunity in the world to prove himself as long as Cook is healthy, but he certainly showed promise.
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Michael Stamps looks into the future of the quarterback spot, as well as the week one performance of Drew Pyne.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Pyne will get another shot to get some game time this Saturday, when the Tigers take on Buffalo at Faurot Field.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Final Notes and Numbers from Missouri's Week 1 Win
How to Watch: Buffalo at Missouri; Full Week 2 College Football Schedule