Missouri Monday Postcard From SEC Media Days

Get ready for Missouri Tuesday at SEC Media Days.

Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz celebrates after a defensive touchdown in the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 48-14. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Welcome to SEC Media Days in Dallas. Tuesday brings Missouri Tigers day featuring head coach Eli Drinkwitz, quarterback Brady Cook, wide receiver Luther Burden and defensive lineman Kristian Williams.

Our postcard features a discussion on expectations for Drinkwitz after a stellar 2023 season along with Cook's place in the SEC ahead of the trio's appearance at The Omni Hotel in Dallas.

Keep up with Missouri Tigers on Si for all the coverage ahead of a pivotal season for Drinkwitz's program.

