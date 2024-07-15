Missouri Monday Postcard From SEC Media Days
Get ready for Missouri Tuesday at SEC Media Days.
In this story:
Welcome to SEC Media Days in Dallas. Tuesday brings Missouri Tigers day featuring head coach Eli Drinkwitz, quarterback Brady Cook, wide receiver Luther Burden and defensive lineman Kristian Williams.
Our postcard features a discussion on expectations for Drinkwitz after a stellar 2023 season along with Cook's place in the SEC ahead of the trio's appearance at The Omni Hotel in Dallas.
Keep up with Missouri Tigers on Si for all the coverage ahead of a pivotal season for Drinkwitz's program.
Published