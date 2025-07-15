Missouri Monday SEC Media Days Postcard

Mizzou Central

Missouri doesn't take the podium in Atlanta until Thursday.

Theodore Fernandez

ATLANTA -- SEC Media Days got underway on Monday at the College Football Hall of Fame. While Missouri doesn't speak until Thursday, commissioner Greg Sankey addressed the SEC's scheduling future.

Our postcard discussion highlights the ongoing debate on whether or not the SEC should play eight or nine conference games. What did Sankey say about the two options, and how would either affect Missouri?

