Missouri Snap Counts Vs. Texas A&M, Season Tracker
The first one in the loss column finally appeared for the Missouri Tigers, coming at the hands of No. 25 Texas A&M.
It seemed as if the life was sucked out of the Tiger offense and defense after the first half, falling 24-0 and not getting anything going on offense. Quarterback Brady Cook struggled to connect with his receivers, going 13-for-31 on his passes for the day.
The Tiger defense only got to Aggie quarterback Conner Weigman once and failed to stop running backs Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels, combining for all five touchdowns scored. Weigman picked the Tigers secondary apart as well, only missing on four throws.
Below are the total snap counts from the Tigers first loss of the season, along with a season-long tracker of their snap counts through five contests, all information via Pro Footbal Focus.
Missouri Snap Counts Against Texas A&M
Position, Player Name, Total Snaps, % of All Snaps
Offense
LG Cayden Green, 64, 100%
C Connor Tollison, 64, 100%
RT Armand Membou, 64, 100%
QB Brady Cook, 79, 100%
LT Marcus Bryant, 64, 100%
RG Cam'Ron Johnson, 64, 100%
WR Theo Wease, 53, 83%
WR Mookie Cooper, 48, 75%
WR Luther Burden, 46, 72%
TE Brett Norfleet, 43, 67%
RB Nate Noel, 28, 44%
WR Mehki Miller, 24, 38%
TE Jordon Harris, 23, 36%
RB Marcus Carroll, 20, 31%
RB Jamal Roberts, 16, 25%
WR Daniel Blood, 11, 17%
OL Mitchell Walters, 4, 6%
WR Joshua Manning, 3, 5%
TE Tyler Stephens, 1, 2%
Defense
S Marvin Burks Jr., 57, 92%
CB Dreyden Norwood, 50, 81%
DE Zion Young, 43, 69%
DE Johnny Walker Jr., 41, 66%
S Daylan Carnell, 39, 63%
DT Kristian Williams, 38, 61%
CB Nic Deloach Jr., 37, 60%
CB Toriano Pride Jr., 37, 60%
LB Triston Newson, 37, 60%
DB Joseph Charleston, 34, 55%
DT Chris McClellan, 32, 52%
LB Corey Flagg, 29, 47%
S Sidney Williams, 28, 45%
LB Chuck Hicks, 28, 45%
LB Khalil Jacobs, 25, 40%
S Tre'Vez Johnson, 24, 39%
DE Joe Moore, 23, 37%
DT Sterling Webb, 22, 36%
DE Eddie Kelly, 15, 24%
DT Jalen Marshall, 14, 23%
DT Marquis Gracial, 14, 23%
DT Sam Williams, 8, 13%
CB Shamar McNeil, 5, 8%
DE Jahkai Lang, 2, 3%
Missouri Accumulative Season Snap Counts
Offense
LG Cayden Green, 355, 90%
C Connor Tollison, 355, 90%
LT Marcus Bryant, 355, 90%
RT Armand Membou, 353, 90%
QB Brady Cook, 345, 88%
RG Cam'Ron Johnson, 270, 69%
WR Theo Wease Jr., 256, 65%
WR Mookie Cooper, 247, 63%
RB Nate Noel, 215, 55%
WR Luther Burden III, 214, 54%
WR Mekhi Miller, 170, 43%
TE Brett Norfleet, 146, 37%
OL Mitchell Walters, 126, 32%
WR Marquis Johnson, 115, 29%
TE Jordon Harris, 110, 28%
WR Joshua Manning, 107, 27%
RB Marcus Carroll, 103, 26%
TE Tyler Stephens, 79, 20%
WR Daniel Blood, 73, 19%
QB Drew Pyne, 49, 12%
RB Jamal Roberts, 46, 12%
LT Jayven Richardson, 39, 10%
C Drake Heismeyer, 39, 10%
LG Logan Reichert, 38, 7%
OL Tristan Wilson, 29, 7%
OL Curtis Peagler, 26, 7%
RB Kewan Lacy, 20, 4%
TE Jude James, 17, 3%
RB Tavorus Jones, 11, 3%
WR James Madison II, 9, 2%
WR Logan Muckey, 8, 2%
WR Courtney Crutchfield, 6, 2%
TE Whit Hafer, 3, 1%
Defense
CB Toriano Pride Jr., 232, 83%
CB Dreyden Norwood, 231, 82%
DB Marvin Burks Jr., 219, 78%
DE Johnny Walker Jr., 182, 65%
DT Kristian Williams, 174, 62%
S Daylan Carnell, 160, 57%
DE Zion Young, 158, 56%
DT Chris McClellan, 153, 54%
LB Triston Newson, 147, 52%
S Joseph Charleston, 139, 50%
LB Chuck Hicks, 134, 48%
S Tre'Vez Johnson, 133, 47%
S Sidney Williams, 123, 44%
LB Khalil Jacobs, 115, 41%
LB Corey Flagg, 101, 36%
DB Nicholas Deloach, 88, 31%
DT Sterling Webb, 87, 31%
DE Eddie Kelly, 85, 30%
DT Marquis Gracial, 76, 27%
DE Joe Moore, 74, 26%
DT Jalen Marshall, 39, 14%
DE Jahkai Lang, 34, 12%
S Caleb Flagg, 28, 10%
DT Sam Williams, 26, 9%
S Trajen Greco, 16, 6%
S Phillip Roche, 15, 5%
DE Williams Nwaneri, 14, 5%
DE Jaylen Brown, 14, 5%
CB Marcus Clarke, 13, 5%
CB Shamar McNeil, 13, 5%
LB Jeremiah Beasley, 11, 4%
LB Brayshawn Littlejohn, 11, 4%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 8, 3%
LB Brian Huff, 8, 3%
DT Elias Williams, 6, 2%
CB Jaren Sensabaugh, 6, 2%
DT Justin Bodford, 6, 2%
CB Cam Keys, 6, 2%
S Nasir Pogue, 6, 2%
CB Ja'Marion Wayne, 6, 2%