Missouri Snap Counts Vs. Vanderbilt, Season Tracker
The No. 7 Missouri Tigers were able to walk out with a win against the Vanderbilt Commodores after a long, ugly game in their season opener.
A win is a win and the Tigers again showed their resiliency and ability to bounce back after poor drives. Majority of the bad drives came on offense, followed by strong stands from the defense.
The Tiger defensive unit, led by safety Marvin Burks Jr. posting 12 tackles and a strong performance from the defensive line, only allowed four third-down conversions. Chunk plays were allowed, but for the most part, the Tiger defense showed up when they needed to.
Below are the total snap counts from the Tigers first SEC matchup, along with a season-long tracker of their snap counts through four games, all information via Pro Footbal Focus.
Missouri Snap Counts Against Vanderbilt
Position, Player Name, Total Snaps, % of All Snaps
Offense
LG Cayden Green, 79, 100%
C Connor Tollison, 79, 100%
QB Brady Cook, 79, 100%
LT Marcus Bryant, 79, 100%
RT Armand Membou, 75, 95%
RG Cam'Ron Johnson, 75, 95%
WR Theo Wease, 63, 80%
RB Nate Noel, 59, 75%
WR Mookie Cooper, 58, 73%
WR Luther Burden, 54, 62%
TE Brett Norfleet, 49, 62%
WR Mehki Miller, 32, 41%
WR Joshua Manning, 19, 24%
WR Marquis Johnson, 16, 20%
RB Marcus Carroll, 14, 18%
OL Mitchell Walters, 9, 11%
RB Jamal Roberts, 6, 8%
WR Daniel Blood, 3, 4%
Defense
DB Dreyden Norwood, 61, 100%
DB Toriano Pride Jr., 60, 98%
DB Marvin Burks Jr., 55, 90%
DT Kristian Williams, 52, 85%
DE Johnny Walker Jr., 47, 77%
DB Daylan Carnell, 45, 74%
DT Chris McClellan, 42, 69%
LB Chuck Hicks, 42, 69%
LB Triston Newson, 41, 67%
DB Tre'Vez Johnson, 37, 61%
DE Zion Young, 33, 54%
DT Marquis Gracial, 24, 39%
DE Eddie Kelly, 23, 38%
DB Sidney Williams, 20, 33%
DB Joseph Charleston, 19, 31%
DE Joe Moore, 18, 30%
LB Khalil Jacobs, 16, 26%
LB Corey Flagg, 15, 25%
DT Sterling Webb, 11, 18%
DB Ja'Marion Wayne, 5, 8%
DB Nic Deloach Jr., 4, 7%
DB Caleb Flagg, 1, 2%
Missouri Accumulative Season Snap Counts
Offense
LG Cayden Green, 291, 88%
C Connor Tollison, 291, 88%
LT Marcus Bryant, 291, 88%
RT Armand Membou, 287, 87%
QB Brady Cook, 281, 85%
RG Cam'Ron Johnson, 206, 62%
WR Theo Wease Jr., 203, 62%
WR Mookie Cooper, 199, 60%
RB Nate Noel, 187, 57%
WR Luther Burden III, 165, 50%
WR Mekhi Miller, 149, 45%
OL Mitchell Walters, 124, 38%
WR Marquis Johnson, 115, 35%
WR Joshua Manning, 104, 32%
TE Brett Norfleet, 102, 31%
TE Jordon Harris, 88, 27%
RB Marcus Carroll, 83, 25%
TE Tyler Stephens, 78, 24%
WR Daniel Blood, 62, 19%
QB Drew Pyne, 49, 15%
OT Jayven Richardson, 39, 12%
OL Drake Heismeyer, 39, 12%
OG Logan Reichert, 38, 12%
RB Jamal Roberts, 30, 9%
OL Tristan Wilson, 29, 9%
OL Curtis Peagler, 26, 8%
RB Kewan Lacy, 20, 6%
TE Jude James, 17, 5%
RB Tavorus Jones, 11, 3%
WR James Madison II, 9, 3%
WR Logan Muckey, 8, 2%
WR Courtney Crutchfield, 6, 2%
TE Whit Hafer, 3, 1%
Defense
DB Toriano Pride Jr., 195, 89%
DB Marvin Burks Jr., 181, 83%
DB Dreyden Norwood, 162, 74%
DE Johnny Walker Jr., 141, 64%
DT Kristian Williams, 137, 63%
DB Daylan Carnell, 121, 55%
DT Chris McClellan, 116, 53%
DE Zion Young, 115, 53%
LB Triston Newsom, 11, 51%
DB Tre'Vez Johnson, 109, 50%
LB Chuck Hicks, 106, 48%
DB Joseph Charleston, 105, 48%
DB Sidney Williams, 95, 44%
LB Khalil Jacobs, 85, 39%
LB Corey Flagg, 72, 33%
DE Eddie Kelly, 70, 32%
DT Marquis Gracial, 67, 31%
DT Sterling Webb, 64, 29%
DE Joe Moore, 51, 23%
DB Nicholas Deloach, 50, 23%
DE Jahkai Lang, 32, 15%
DB Caleb Flagg, 28, 13%
DT Jalen Marshall, 25, 11%
DT Sam Williams, 18, 8%
DB Trajen Greco, 16, 7%
DB Phillip Roche, 15, 7%
DE Williams Nwaneri, 14, 6%
DE Jaylen Brown, 14, 6%
DB Marcus Clarke, 13, 6%
LB Jeremiah Beasley, 6, 5%
LB Brayshawn Littlejohn, 6, 5%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 8, 4%
LB Brian Huff, 8, 4%
DB Shamar McNeil, 8, 4%
DT Elias Williams, 6, 3%
DB Jaren Sensabaugh, 6, 3%
DT Justin Bodford, 6, 3%
DB Cam Keys, 6, 3%
DB Nasir Pogue, 6, 3%
DB Ja'Marion Wayne, 5, 2%