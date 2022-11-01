Tigers Move in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites voted on the league’s power rankings after Week 9 of the 2022 season.

The Missouri Tigers defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday and moved up two spots in the Mizzou Sports Talk/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 9’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

Missouri (4-4, 2-3 in SEC) beat South Carolina, 23-10, for its second straight SEC victory. The Tigers moved up from No. 13 last week to No. 11 this week.

Missouri is hosting Kentucky on Saturday.

Week 9 SEC results included Georgia beating Florida, 42-20; Tennessee beating Kentucky, 44-6; Ole Miss beating Texas A&M, 31-28; Missouri beating South Carolina, 23-10; and Arkansas beating Auburn, 41-27.

The Week 10 schedule is set. The 11 a.m. central games are Kentucky at Missouri and Florida at Texas A&M. No. 2 Tennessee is at No. 1 Georgia at 2:30 p.m. central. Arkansas hosts Liberty at 3 p.m. No. 6 Alabama is at No. 15 LSU at 6 p.m. The 6:30 p.m. games include Auburn at Mississippi State and South Carolina at Vanderbilt.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 9 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (8-0, 5-0) (4) — 82 points (Last week: 1)

2. Tennessee (8-0, 5-0) (2) — 80 points (Last week: 2)

3. Alabama (7-1, 4-1) — 72 points (Last week: 3)

4. LSU (6-2, 4-1) — 63 points (Last week: 4)

5. Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1) — 61 points (Last week: 5)

6. Kentucky (5-3, 2-3) — 56 points (Last week: 6)

7. Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3) — 48 points (Last week: 7)

8. Arkansas (5-3, 2-3) — 45 points (Last week: 9)

9. Florida (4-4, 1-4) — 32 points (Last week: 10)

10. South Carolina (5-3, 2-3) — 28 points (Last week: 8)

11. Missouri (4-4, 2-3) — 27 points (Last week: 13)

12. Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4) — 20 points (Last week: 11)

13. Auburn (3-5, 1-4) — 15 points (Last week: 12)

14. Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4) — 6 points (Last week: 14)

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here