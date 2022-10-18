Missouri Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks Game Time Announced

The game time for the Missouri Tigers showdown with the South Carolina Gamecocks has been set.

Missouri's focus is squarely on homecoming weekend and defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores, but the Tigers just got some new information about their Week 9 game. That matchup, an SEC showdown with South Carolina, has officially set its kick off time for 3 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Still winless on the road this year, Mizzou will be looking to check that box against the Gamecocks next weekend when they visit South Carolina's Williams Brice Stadium. Finally, through the rough patch in their schedule, Missouri's got to be looking to get over the hump and turn things around.

The Tigers are a 14-point favorite over Vandy this week, which is the first time they've been favored in a conference game this year. Their matchup with South Carolina in Week 9 may not see them favored, but they should have better odds than they did against Georgia or Florida, both games where Missouri had chances to win.

Missouri's also got the upper hand in the series, leading seven games to five, and the Tigers have secured victories in the last three meetings. The Gamecocks will be chomping at the bit to get even with Mizzou, but head coach Eliah Drinkwitz will have his squad ready for the challenge.

Ultimately, the Tigers' defense will be counted on to win this game. Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler has thrown eight interceptions already this year, and only five touchdowns. If this talented Tigers secondary can force a couple of turnovers, that should put Mizzou in good shape to win their first road contest of 2022.

