Mizzou Central

Missouri Tigers Football Recruiting Tracker

A look at who is committed to Missouri for the signing class of 2025 and a preview of 2026.

Mason Woods

Oct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Missouri Tigers helmets rest on game day game day equipment during the first half against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Missouri Tigers helmets rest on game day game day equipment during the first half against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Eli Drinkwitz and his staff currently have the 17th ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2025, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

Take a look at each of the commits in this year's class, as well as an early preview at 2026.

Class of 2025

Hard Commits (15)

Team Rankings - Through Nov. 7, 2024

247Sports: No. 17
On3: No. 17
Rivals: No. 23

Commitments

  • ATH Charles Bass, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - East Saint Louis, Illinois (Committed 07/10/2024)
  • ATH Jamarion Morrow, 5-foot-9, 180 lbs. - Memphis, Tennessee (Committed 06/14/2024)
  • CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 06/23/2024)
  • DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Committed 04/19/2024)
  • DL Joshua Lewis, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Geismar, Louisiana (Committed 04/22/2024)
  • EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri (Committed 04/30/2024)
  • LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio (Committed 04/22/2024)
  • LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri (Committed 04/27/2024)
  • OL Lamont Rogers, 6-foot-6, 311 lbs. - Mesquite, Texas (Committed 07/06/2024)
  • OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri (Committed 04/24/2024)
  • OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas (Committed 06/10/2024)
  • OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas (Committed 07/07/2024)
  • QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/04/2024)
  • TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma (Committed 09/30/2024)
  • WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 07/05/2024)
  • WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio (Committed 06/20/2024)

Charles Bass - East Saint Louis, Illinois

Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 190 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 319 nationally, No. 13 position, No. 9 state
On3: No. 387 nationally, No. 38 position, No. 11 state
Rivals: No. 98 nationally, No. 9 position, No. 4 state

Jamarion Morrow - Memphis, Tennessee

Position: Athlete
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 180 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 261 nationally, No. 9 position, No. 6 state
On3: No. 267 nationally, No. 19 position, No. 8 state
Rivals: No. 150 nationally, No. 4 state, No. 3 position

Mark Manfred - Marietta, Georgia

Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 611 nationally, No 51. position, No. 73 state
On3: No. 634 nationally, No. 60 position, No. 74 Georgia
Rivals: Not nationally ranked, No. 92 state

Jason Dowell - Belleville, Illinois

Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 290 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 530 nationally, No. 57 position, No 14 state
On3: No. 569 nationally, No. 56 position, No. 15 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 26 position, No. 11 state

Joshua Lewis - Geismar, Louisiana

Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 245 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 576 nationally, No. 62 position, No. 24 state
On3: No. 640 nationally, No. 59 position. No. 25 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 20 position, No. 11 state

Daeden Hopkins - Hermann, Missouri

Position: Edge
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 210 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 181 nationally, No. 19 position, No. 2 state
On3: No. 236 nationally, No. 25 position, No. 2 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 37 position, No. 9 state

Dante McClellan - Canton, Ohio

Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 210 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 349 nationally, No. 40 position, No. 12 state
On3: No. 286 nationally, No. 31 position, No. 12 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 25 position, No. 15 state

Jason King - Saint Louis, Missouri

Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 210 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 816 nationally, No. 81 position, No. 12 state
On3: No. 776 nationally, No. 83 position, No. 11 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 28 position, No. 12 state

Lamont Rogers - Mesquite, Texas

Position: Offensive Line
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 311 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 5-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 32 nationally, No. 6 position, No. 9 state
On3: No. 29 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 9 state
Rivals: No. 77 nationally, No. 11 position, No. 14 state

Jack Lange - Eureka, Missouri

Position: Offensive Line
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 290 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 157 nationally, No. 17 position, No. 1 state
On3: No. 174 nationally, No. 12 position, No. 1 state
Rivals: No. 179 nationally, No. 16 position, No. 4 state

Henry Fenuku - Fort Worth, Texas

Position: Offensive Line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 285 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 357 nationally, No. 23 position, No. 52 state
On3: No. 327 nationally, No. 25 position, No. 49 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 19 position, No. 52 state

Keiton Jones - Coffeyville, Kansas

Position: Offensive Line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 315 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 449 nationally, No. 30 position, No. 7 state
On3: No. 367 nationally, No. 31 position, No. 6 state
Rivals: not ranked nationally, No. 46 position, No. 7 state

Matt Zollers - Royersford, Pennsylvania

Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 205 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 49 nationally, No. 7 position, No. 1 state
On3: No. 31 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 1 state
Rivals: No. 105 nationally, No. 9 position, No. 3 state

Dakotah Terrell - Pocola, Oklahoma

Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 215 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 566 nationally, No. 30 position, No. 10 state
On3: No. 562 nationally. No. 30 position, No. 12 state
Rivals: not ranked

Donovan Olugbode - Bradenton, Florida

Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 72 nationally, No. 11 position, No. 10 state
On3: No. 69 nationally, No. 10 position, No. 10 state
Rivals: No. 40 nationally, No. 7 position, No. 11 state

Shaun Terry - Ironton, Ohio

Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 170 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 553 nationally, No. 88 position, No. 23 state
On3: No. 525 nationally, N0. 86 position, No. 19 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 77 position, No. 26 state

Class of 2026

Commitments

None (yet)

Top Targets

  • ATH Ian Premer, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Great Bend, Kansas
  • Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 225 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois
  • CB Bralan Womack, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi
  • CB Elbert Hill, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Akron, Ohio
  • CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 160 lbs. - Brownsville, Tennessee
  • CB Henry Perrymond, 5-foot-11, 167 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
  • CB Chaston Smith, 6-foot-1, 151 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • CB Justin Hopkins, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee
  • DL McHale Blade, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois
  • DL Jamarcus Whyce, 6-foot-1, 265 lbs. - Dayton, Ohio
  • DL Carter Luckie, 6-foot-5, 265 lbs. - Norcross, Georgia
  • EDGE Titan Davis, 6-foot-5, 238 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri
  • EDGE Hunter Higgins, 6-foot-5, 240 lbs. - Wichita, Kansas
  • EDGE Jacob Alexander, 6-foot-4, 240 lbs. - Frankfort, Illinois
  • EDGE Landon Bland, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Carthage, Missouri
  • LB Cincere Johnson, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
  • LB Storm Miller, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Strongsville, Ohio
  • OL Darius Gray, 6-foot-2, 277 lbs. - Richmond, Virginia
  • OL Maxwell Robinson, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. - Derby, Kansas
  • OL Sam Greer, 6-foot-6, 310 lbs. - Akron, Ohio
  • OL Will Conroy, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
  • OL Gabriel Osensa, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • OL Adam Guthrie, 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - Washington Court House, Ohio
  • OL Katrell Webb, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia
  • OL Casey Thomann, 6-foot-7, 302 lbs. - Oiney, Illinois
  • RB Shahn Alston, 5-foot-9, 205 lbs. - Painesville, Ohio
  • S Cortex Redding, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia
  • S Jordan Smith, 6-foot-1, 185 lbs. - Warner Robins, Georgia
  • S Kaden Gebhardt, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Lewis Center, Ohio
  • S Craig Tutt, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • TE Isaac JEnsen, 6-foot-6, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska
  • TE Lincoln Keyes, 6-foot-6, 220 lbs. - Saline, Michigan
  • TE Evan Jacobson, 6-foot-7, 220 lbs. - Waukee, Iowa
  • TE JC Anderson, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Mt. Zion, Illinois
  • WR Mason James, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Norman, Oklahoma
  • Zachary Washington, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Wheaton, Illinois
  • Tre'von McGory, 6-foot, 170 lbs. - Germantown, Tennessee
  • Javonte Smith, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Jackson, Tennessee

Important Recruiting Dates

Early Signing Day - December 4, 2024 (Runs through December 6, 2024)
Midyear Junior College Transfer Signing Day - December 4, 2024 (Runs through January 15, 2025)
National Signing Day - February 5, 2025 (Runs through April 1, 2025)

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Hello, my name is Mason Woods and I have lived my entire life with a passion for all things SEC football. I'm eager to jump right into Mizzou Central and provide you with all your Missouri Tigers news. Connect with me on Twitter, currently known as X, @mawoods_ 

Home/Football