Missouri Tigers Football Recruiting Tracker
Eli Drinkwitz and his staff currently have the 17th ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2025, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Take a look at each of the commits in this year's class, as well as an early preview at 2026.
Class of 2025
Hard Commits (15)
Team Rankings - Through Nov. 7, 2024
247Sports: No. 17
On3: No. 17
Rivals: No. 23
Commitments
- ATH Charles Bass, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - East Saint Louis, Illinois (Committed 07/10/2024)
- ATH Jamarion Morrow, 5-foot-9, 180 lbs. - Memphis, Tennessee (Committed 06/14/2024)
- CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 06/23/2024)
- DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Committed 04/19/2024)
- DL Joshua Lewis, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Geismar, Louisiana (Committed 04/22/2024)
- EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri (Committed 04/30/2024)
- LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio (Committed 04/22/2024)
- LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri (Committed 04/27/2024)
- OL Lamont Rogers, 6-foot-6, 311 lbs. - Mesquite, Texas (Committed 07/06/2024)
- OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri (Committed 04/24/2024)
- OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas (Committed 06/10/2024)
- OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas (Committed 07/07/2024)
- QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/04/2024)
- TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma (Committed 09/30/2024)
- WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 07/05/2024)
- WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio (Committed 06/20/2024)
Charles Bass - East Saint Louis, Illinois
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 190 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 319 nationally, No. 13 position, No. 9 state
On3: No. 387 nationally, No. 38 position, No. 11 state
Rivals: No. 98 nationally, No. 9 position, No. 4 state
Jamarion Morrow - Memphis, Tennessee
Position: Athlete
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 180 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 261 nationally, No. 9 position, No. 6 state
On3: No. 267 nationally, No. 19 position, No. 8 state
Rivals: No. 150 nationally, No. 4 state, No. 3 position
Mark Manfred - Marietta, Georgia
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 611 nationally, No 51. position, No. 73 state
On3: No. 634 nationally, No. 60 position, No. 74 Georgia
Rivals: Not nationally ranked, No. 92 state
Jason Dowell - Belleville, Illinois
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 290 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 530 nationally, No. 57 position, No 14 state
On3: No. 569 nationally, No. 56 position, No. 15 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 26 position, No. 11 state
Joshua Lewis - Geismar, Louisiana
Position: Defensive Line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 245 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 576 nationally, No. 62 position, No. 24 state
On3: No. 640 nationally, No. 59 position. No. 25 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 20 position, No. 11 state
Daeden Hopkins - Hermann, Missouri
Position: Edge
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 210 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 181 nationally, No. 19 position, No. 2 state
On3: No. 236 nationally, No. 25 position, No. 2 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 37 position, No. 9 state
Dante McClellan - Canton, Ohio
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 210 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 349 nationally, No. 40 position, No. 12 state
On3: No. 286 nationally, No. 31 position, No. 12 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 25 position, No. 15 state
Jason King - Saint Louis, Missouri
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 210 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 816 nationally, No. 81 position, No. 12 state
On3: No. 776 nationally, No. 83 position, No. 11 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 28 position, No. 12 state
Lamont Rogers - Mesquite, Texas
Position: Offensive Line
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 311 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 5-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 32 nationally, No. 6 position, No. 9 state
On3: No. 29 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 9 state
Rivals: No. 77 nationally, No. 11 position, No. 14 state
Jack Lange - Eureka, Missouri
Position: Offensive Line
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 290 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 157 nationally, No. 17 position, No. 1 state
On3: No. 174 nationally, No. 12 position, No. 1 state
Rivals: No. 179 nationally, No. 16 position, No. 4 state
Henry Fenuku - Fort Worth, Texas
Position: Offensive Line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 285 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 357 nationally, No. 23 position, No. 52 state
On3: No. 327 nationally, No. 25 position, No. 49 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 19 position, No. 52 state
Keiton Jones - Coffeyville, Kansas
Position: Offensive Line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 315 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 449 nationally, No. 30 position, No. 7 state
On3: No. 367 nationally, No. 31 position, No. 6 state
Rivals: not ranked nationally, No. 46 position, No. 7 state
Matt Zollers - Royersford, Pennsylvania
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 205 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 49 nationally, No. 7 position, No. 1 state
On3: No. 31 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 1 state
Rivals: No. 105 nationally, No. 9 position, No. 3 state
Dakotah Terrell - Pocola, Oklahoma
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 215 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 566 nationally, No. 30 position, No. 10 state
On3: No. 562 nationally. No. 30 position, No. 12 state
Rivals: not ranked
Donovan Olugbode - Bradenton, Florida
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 72 nationally, No. 11 position, No. 10 state
On3: No. 69 nationally, No. 10 position, No. 10 state
Rivals: No. 40 nationally, No. 7 position, No. 11 state
Shaun Terry - Ironton, Ohio
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 170 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 553 nationally, No. 88 position, No. 23 state
On3: No. 525 nationally, N0. 86 position, No. 19 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 77 position, No. 26 state
Class of 2026
Commitments
None (yet)
Top Targets
- ATH Ian Premer, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Great Bend, Kansas
- Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 225 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois
- CB Bralan Womack, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi
- CB Elbert Hill, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Akron, Ohio
- CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 160 lbs. - Brownsville, Tennessee
- CB Henry Perrymond, 5-foot-11, 167 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
- CB Chaston Smith, 6-foot-1, 151 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee
- CB Justin Hopkins, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee
- DL McHale Blade, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois
- DL Jamarcus Whyce, 6-foot-1, 265 lbs. - Dayton, Ohio
- DL Carter Luckie, 6-foot-5, 265 lbs. - Norcross, Georgia
- EDGE Titan Davis, 6-foot-5, 238 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri
- EDGE Hunter Higgins, 6-foot-5, 240 lbs. - Wichita, Kansas
- EDGE Jacob Alexander, 6-foot-4, 240 lbs. - Frankfort, Illinois
- EDGE Landon Bland, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Carthage, Missouri
- LB Cincere Johnson, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
- LB Storm Miller, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Strongsville, Ohio
- OL Darius Gray, 6-foot-2, 277 lbs. - Richmond, Virginia
- OL Maxwell Robinson, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. - Derby, Kansas
- OL Sam Greer, 6-foot-6, 310 lbs. - Akron, Ohio
- OL Will Conroy, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
- OL Gabriel Osensa, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee
- OL Adam Guthrie, 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - Washington Court House, Ohio
- OL Katrell Webb, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia
- OL Casey Thomann, 6-foot-7, 302 lbs. - Oiney, Illinois
- RB Shahn Alston, 5-foot-9, 205 lbs. - Painesville, Ohio
- S Cortex Redding, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia
- S Jordan Smith, 6-foot-1, 185 lbs. - Warner Robins, Georgia
- S Kaden Gebhardt, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Lewis Center, Ohio
- S Craig Tutt, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TE Isaac JEnsen, 6-foot-6, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska
- TE Lincoln Keyes, 6-foot-6, 220 lbs. - Saline, Michigan
- TE Evan Jacobson, 6-foot-7, 220 lbs. - Waukee, Iowa
- TE JC Anderson, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Mt. Zion, Illinois
- WR Mason James, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Norman, Oklahoma
- Zachary Washington, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Wheaton, Illinois
- Tre'von McGory, 6-foot, 170 lbs. - Germantown, Tennessee
- Javonte Smith, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Jackson, Tennessee
Important Recruiting Dates
Early Signing Day - December 4, 2024 (Runs through December 6, 2024)
Midyear Junior College Transfer Signing Day - December 4, 2024 (Runs through January 15, 2025)
National Signing Day - February 5, 2025 (Runs through April 1, 2025)