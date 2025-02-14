Missouri Tigers Football Recruiting Tracker: Class of 2026
Eli Drinkwitz and his football staff are starting to put together the recruiting Class of 2026 for the Missouri Tigers.
Take a look at each of the commitments in this year's class, and many of the top targets moving forward . This listing will be regualrly updated as necessary.
Class of 2026
Team rankings: Through Feb, 14, 2025
247Sports: No. 56
On3: NR
Rivals: No. 59
Commitments (1)
1. Anthony Kennedy Jr.
Position: Defensive lineman
Height: 6-4
Weight: 290 lbs.
Hometown: Little Rock, Ark.
RANKINGS
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: NA nationally, No. 35 position, No. 5 state
On3: No. 31 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 1 state
Rivals: No. 105 nationally, No. 9 position, No. 3 state
Top Targets
- ATH Ian Premer, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Great Bend, Kansas
- Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 225 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois
- CB Bralan Womack, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi
- CB Elbert Hill, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Akron, Ohio
- CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 160 lbs. - Brownsville, Tennessee
- CB Henry Perrymond, 5-foot-11, 167 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
- CB Chaston Smith, 6-foot-1, 151 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee
- CB Justin Hopkins, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee
- DL McHale Blade, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois
- DL Jamarcus Whyce, 6-foot-1, 265 lbs. - Dayton, Ohio
- DL Carter Luckie, 6-foot-5, 265 lbs. - Norcross, Georgia
- EDGE Titan Davis, 6-foot-5, 238 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri
- EDGE Hunter Higgins, 6-foot-5, 240 lbs. - Wichita, Kansas
- EDGE Jacob Alexander, 6-foot-4, 240 lbs. - Frankfort, Illinois
- EDGE Landon Bland, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Carthage, Missouri
- LB Cincere Johnson, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
- LB Storm Miller, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Strongsville, Ohio
- OL Darius Gray, 6-foot-2, 277 lbs. - Richmond, Virginia
- OL Maxwell Robinson, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. - Derby, Kansas
- OL Sam Greer, 6-foot-6, 310 lbs. - Akron, Ohio
- OL Will Conroy, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
- OL Gabriel Osensa, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee
- OL Adam Guthrie, 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - Washington Court House, Ohio
- OL Katrell Webb, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia
- OL Casey Thomann, 6-foot-7, 302 lbs. - Oiney, Illinois
- RB Shahn Alston, 5-foot-9, 205 lbs. - Painesville, Ohio
- S Cortex Redding, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia
- S Jordan Smith, 6-foot-1, 185 lbs. - Warner Robins, Georgia
- S Kaden Gebhardt, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Lewis Center, Ohio
- S Craig Tutt, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska
- TE Lincoln Keyes, 6-foot-6, 220 lbs. - Saline, Michigan
- TE Evan Jacobson, 6-foot-7, 220 lbs. - Waukee, Iowa
- TE JC Anderson, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Mt. Zion, Illinois
- WR Mason James, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Norman, Oklahoma
- Zachary Washington, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Wheaton, Illinois
- Tre'von McGory, 6-foot, 170 lbs. - Germantown, Tennessee
- Javonte Smith, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Jackson, Tennessee
Important Recruiting Dates
Early Signing Day - December
Midyear Junior College Transfer Signing Day - December
National Signing Day - February 4, 2026
Class of 2025
Team Rankings
247Sports: No. 20
On3: No. 16
Rivals: No. 20
Signings (17)
- RB Marquise Davis, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Olney, Maryland (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Charles Bass, 6-foot-2, 187 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Brendon Haygood, 5-foot-9,. 180 lbs. - Sachse, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Javion Hilson, 6-foot-3, 235 lbs. - Cocoa, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
Commitments
- LS Henry Crosby, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Cordova, Tennessee (Committed 11/20/2024)