Missouri Tigers Football Recruiting Tracker: Class of 2026

A look at who has committed to Mizzou and head coach Eli Drinkwitz as part of the the recruiting class of 2026.

Oct 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Missouri Tigers helmet during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field.
Oct 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Missouri Tigers helmet during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Eli Drinkwitz and his football staff are starting to put together the recruiting Class of 2026 for the Missouri Tigers.

Take a look at each of the commitments in this year's class, and many of the top targets moving forward . This listing will be regualrly updated as necessary.

Class of 2026

Team rankings: Through Feb, 14, 2025

247Sports: No. 56
On3: NR
Rivals: No. 59

Commitments (1)

1. Anthony Kennedy Jr.

Position: Defensive lineman
Height: 6-4
Weight: 290 lbs.
Hometown: Little Rock, Ark.

RANKINGS
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: NA nationally, No. 35 position, No. 5 state
On3: No. 31 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 1 state
Rivals: No. 105 nationally, No. 9 position, No. 3 state

Top Targets

  • ATH Ian Premer, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Great Bend, Kansas
  • Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 225 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois
  • CB Bralan Womack, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi
  • CB Elbert Hill, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Akron, Ohio
  • CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 160 lbs. - Brownsville, Tennessee
  • CB Henry Perrymond, 5-foot-11, 167 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
  • CB Chaston Smith, 6-foot-1, 151 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • CB Justin Hopkins, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee
  • DL McHale Blade, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois
  • DL Jamarcus Whyce, 6-foot-1, 265 lbs. - Dayton, Ohio
  • DL Carter Luckie, 6-foot-5, 265 lbs. - Norcross, Georgia
  • EDGE Titan Davis, 6-foot-5, 238 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri
  • EDGE Hunter Higgins, 6-foot-5, 240 lbs. - Wichita, Kansas
  • EDGE Jacob Alexander, 6-foot-4, 240 lbs. - Frankfort, Illinois
  • EDGE Landon Bland, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Carthage, Missouri
  • LB Cincere Johnson, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
  • LB Storm Miller, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Strongsville, Ohio
  • OL Darius Gray, 6-foot-2, 277 lbs. - Richmond, Virginia
  • OL Maxwell Robinson, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. - Derby, Kansas
  • OL Sam Greer, 6-foot-6, 310 lbs. - Akron, Ohio
  • OL Will Conroy, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
  • OL Gabriel Osensa, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • OL Adam Guthrie, 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - Washington Court House, Ohio
  • OL Katrell Webb, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia
  • OL Casey Thomann, 6-foot-7, 302 lbs. - Oiney, Illinois
  • RB Shahn Alston, 5-foot-9, 205 lbs. - Painesville, Ohio
  • S Cortex Redding, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia
  • S Jordan Smith, 6-foot-1, 185 lbs. - Warner Robins, Georgia
  • S Kaden Gebhardt, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Lewis Center, Ohio
  • S Craig Tutt, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska
  • TE Lincoln Keyes, 6-foot-6, 220 lbs. - Saline, Michigan
  • TE Evan Jacobson, 6-foot-7, 220 lbs. - Waukee, Iowa
  • TE JC Anderson, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Mt. Zion, Illinois
  • WR Mason James, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Norman, Oklahoma
  • Zachary Washington, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Wheaton, Illinois
  • Tre'von McGory, 6-foot, 170 lbs. - Germantown, Tennessee
  • Javonte Smith, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Jackson, Tennessee

Important Recruiting Dates

Early Signing Day - December
Midyear Junior College Transfer Signing Day - December
National Signing Day - February 4, 2026

Class of 2025

Team Rankings

247Sports: No. 20
On3: No. 16
Rivals: No. 20

Signings (17)

  1. RB Marquise Davis, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
  2. WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
  3. WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
  4. CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
  5. WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Olney, Maryland (Signed 12/04/2024)
  6. EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
  7. TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/2024)
  8. S Charles Bass, 6-foot-2, 187 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
  9. RB Brendon Haygood, 5-foot-9,. 180 lbs. - Sachse, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
  10. LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
  11. LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
  12. OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
  13. OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
  14. DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/2024)
  15. QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Signed 12/04/2024)
  16. OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas (Signed 12/04/2024)
  17. EDGE Javion Hilson, 6-foot-3, 235 lbs. - Cocoa, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)

Commitments

  1. LS Henry Crosby, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Cordova, Tennessee (Committed 11/20/2024)

Published
