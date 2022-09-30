Mizzou Sports Talk Staff Predicts Missouri vs. Georgia

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and the Missouri Tigers will face off on Saturday, and that staff has their predictions for the game.

Missouri has a tall order on Saturday when it faces No. 1 Georgia. Can the Tigers pull off what would be one of the biggest upsets in the SEC, and perhaps the country, this week?

The staff of Mizzou Sports Talk has previewed the game all week. Now, here are the staff's predictions for the game.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor/Publisher: This year's iteration of the Georgia Bulldogs plays like a rampaging hippopotamus running into a gaggle of baby giraffes. The only way to survive is to do your best to get out of the way and let them do what they want to do.

Missouri is severely outmatched here, and I will be surprised if they are able to cover the 29-point spread. Georgia 49, Missouri 10

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Missouri was dealt a heartbreaking overtime loss by Auburn last weekend. The Tigers will try to rebound, but Georgia’s going to be focused after getting tested a bit by Kent State last Saturday. Mizzou needs to get wide receiver Luther Burden the ball a lot more, but even if they do that in this game, the Bulldogs won’t be stopped. Georgia 42, Missouri 21

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Yeah … so … I don’t know what to tell the folks in Missouri. Georgia probably feels a bit embarrassed that they didn’t beat Kent State like a rag doll (though the Bulldogs won, and that’s the important thing). This won’t be an Alabama-Vandy level blowout. But Tigers fans aren’t going to enjoy it. Tailgate early and often, Columbia. It’ll soften the blow. Georgia 52, Missouri 17

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: After last week’s debacle at Jordan-Hare, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz’s seat is warming up. It’ll get a bit more toasty after losing by at least 17 to quarterback Stetson Bennent and the Bulldogs’ offense. Georgia 48, Mizzou 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: I really want to predict this to be a close game for Missouri, but there is simply no reason to think it will be. Georgia looks unbeatable again and Missouri will simply be a footnote in its season, barring a miracle. Georgia 49, Missouri 10

