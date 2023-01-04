Mizzou Hiring Fresno State's Kirby Moore as Next Offensive Coordinator

The Missouri Tigers are set to make a key addition to the coaching staff.

The Missouri Tigers are finalizing a deal to make Fresno State offensive coordinator Kirby Moore the next OC and quarterbacks coach at Mizzou, per reports Wednesday.

Moore, a former receiver for the Boise State Broncos, has been on the Fresno State coaching staff since 2017. He's the brother of legendary Boise State quarterback and current Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore's arrival to Columbia could potentially take play-calling duties off the shoulders of Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz, who helped lead the Mizzou offense in 2022.

At Fresno State last season, Moore helped orchestrate an offense that led the Mountain West in total yards per game (402.6) and points per game (30.6) while finishing second in passing yards per game (270.6).

The Bulldogs won the Mountain West and finished with a 10-4 record this season. The team reeled off nine straight wins to close out the campaign after starting off 1-4. Fresno State's final win came in a convincing 29-6 victory over Washington State in the LA Bowl on Dec. 17.

The Tigers finished the season with a 6-7 record after a 27-17 loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23. Mizzou averaged the fifth-fewest points per game in the SEC this past season (24.8) and will look to rejuvenate the offense with the addition of Moore.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here