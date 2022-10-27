Mizzou DB Kris Abrams-Draine Reveals Key to Defense’s Success; Secret Connection?

The Missouri Tigers have been led by a surprisingly stout defense this season.

The Missouri Tigers head into Saturday’s road game against the No. 25 South Carolina Gamecocks with a 1-3 record in SEC play and 3-4 overall. But the team hardly needs to be pointing fingers at its defense for the lack of wins.

Coordinator Blake Baker’s unit has been Mizzou’s strength this season. While the offense has failed to muster points, the defense has been the reason many of the losses have been close. The defense has allowed 26 points or less in the last five games.

So, what’s the secret? Defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine provided a potential answer on Wednesday.

“I think we just all closer as a brotherhood basically,” he said. “We do stuff off the field together, like some groups. We just have a connection, a better connection.”

The Tigers are also allowing the fourth-fewest yards per game (326.4) in the SEC despite having an offense that is posting the third-fewest offensive yards (364.6) and points (24) per contest in the SEC this season.

Abrams-Draine has been a key reason for the success, as he leads the team in passes defended (eight) despite missing the games against the Kansas State Wildcats and Florida Gators.

He and the rest of the Mizzou defense will need to continue building upon an already sound connection on Saturday against South Carolina if an upset on the road is possible.

The Tigers and Gamecocks kickoff at 4 p.m. ET from Williams-Brice Stadium.

