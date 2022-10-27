Skip to main content

Mizzou DB Kris Abrams-Draine Reveals Key to Defense’s Success; Secret Connection?

The Missouri Tigers have been led by a surprisingly stout defense this season.

The Missouri Tigers head into Saturday’s road game against the No. 25 South Carolina Gamecocks with a 1-3 record in SEC play and 3-4 overall. But the team hardly needs to be pointing fingers at its defense for the lack of wins.

Coordinator Blake Baker’s unit has been Mizzou’s strength this season. While the offense has failed to muster points, the defense has been the reason many of the losses have been close. The defense has allowed 26 points or less in the last five games.

So, what’s the secret? Defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine provided a potential answer on Wednesday.

“I think we just all closer as a brotherhood basically,” he said. “We do stuff off the field together, like some groups. We just have a connection, a better connection.”

The Tigers are also allowing the fourth-fewest yards per game (326.4) in the SEC despite having an offense that is posting the third-fewest offensive yards (364.6) and points (24) per contest in the SEC this season. 

Abrams-Draine has been a key reason for the success, as he leads the team in passes defended (eight) despite missing the games against the Kansas State Wildcats and Florida Gators.

He and the rest of the Mizzou defense will need to continue building upon an already sound connection on Saturday against South Carolina if an upset on the road is possible.

The Tigers and Gamecocks kickoff at 4 p.m. ET from Williams-Brice Stadium.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

In This Article (2)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks

KRIS ABRAMS DRAINE
Football

Mizzou DB Kris Abrams-Draine Reveals Key to Defense’s Success; Secret Connection?

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19280704
Football

Missouri Coach Blake Baker: Tigers Defense 'Doesn't Flinch'

By Connor Zimmerlee
luther burden III qqq
Football

Mizzou Coach Eli Drinkwitz Reveals Key Steps He Wants WR Luther Burden to Take

By Zach Dimmitt
MarShawn Lloyd Running Back South Carolina Gamecocks - 2021 contest at Missouri - linebacker Blaze Aldredge for Missouri
Football

South Carolina Offensive Players to Watch vs Missouri Tigers

By Collier Logan
USATSI_19280702
Football

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Missouri vs. South Carolina

By Matthew Postins
Spencer Rattler
Football

Eliah Drinkwitz: Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler 'Comfortable Within His System'

By Connor Zimmerlee
Eli Drinkwitz
News

Missouri Coach Eliah Drinkwitz Comments on St. Louis School Shooting

By Matt Galatzan
Cam Smith South Carolina Cornerback
Football

Missouri Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks: Week 8 Opponent Preview

By Collier Logan
USATSI_19279666
Football

Mizzou Holds Spot in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins