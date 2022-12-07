Mizzou Visits Former Texas A&M DL Tunmise Adeleye

With the transfer portal set to open, come back for updates on who enters the portal for the Tigers and who they land.

It was an up and down season for the Missouri Tigers, but they finished with two straight wins to earn bowl eligibility at 6-6.

Now, though, as bowl season approaches and the offseason is upon us changes are set to come.

Among those changes is the transfer portal, which has been fairly active over the last 48 hours for the Tigers and is likely to be more active as the offseason goes on.

With that, keep coming back here for updates on Tigers that enter the portal and players that Missouri lands via the portal.

DEC. 7 - Mizzou visiting former Texas A&M DL Tunmise Adeleye

Missouri Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker is visiting former Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, per Twitter. Adeleye entered the portal on Monday after just one season in College Station. He appeared in two games for the Aggies, posting six total tackles.

DEC. 5 - DB LJ Hewitt

DEC. 5 - OLB Zach Lovett

The redshirt freshman linebacker announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Lovett appeared in three games in 2021, primarily in a special teams role, and could receive interest from a variety of schools. Coming out of high school he received interest from Kansas, Mississippi State and Purdue among others.

Quarterback Tyler Macon

Macon announced his intent to enter the portal on Tuesday, as he is set to seek opportunities to play elsewhere. Of course, with Brady Cook and Sam Horn ahead of him there was never a guarantee as to just how much or how little playing time he would see next season. On paper this isn't the biggest loss for Missouri, but how the quarterback situation shapes up next season is yet to be seen.

Wide receiver Dominic Lovett

Lovett was Cook's favorite target this year catching 56 passes for 846 yards and three touchdowns. His transferring is a huge loss to a Tigers offense that struggled to find its footing throughout the season.

Cornerback DJ Jackson

The sophomore cornerback announced his intention to hit the transfer portal on Monday, doing so via Twitter. Jackson only appeared in two total games this season, recording three tackles and one pass deflection in those two games.

Defensive lineman Travion Ford

Ford, like Jackson, did not appear in many games this season. The freshman defensive lineman only appeared in one game against Southeast Missouri State in which he recorded two tackles.

Linebacker Devin Nicholson

The senior linebacker appeared in five games for the Tigers this season, and announced his intent to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. Nicholson recorded 11 total tackles and two pass deflections in his five games.

