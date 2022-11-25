Tigers vs. Razorbacks Staff Predictions

The Missouri Tigers are seeking a win to get to a bowl game and the Mizzou Sports Talk staff has its predictions for the game.

The Missouri Tigers need a win on Friday against Arkansas to reach a bowl game, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. in the Battle Line Rivalry.

The Tigers (5-6, 2-5 in SEC) still have a path toward bowl eligibility despite an uneven season, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Arkansas (6-5, 3-4) is headed for a bowl game, and a win on Friday would certainly improve their bowl positioning.

Here are the predictions of the Mizzou Sports Talk staff for Friday's game.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor/Publisher: Mizzou needs a win to become bowl eligible. Arkansas doesn't have much to gain or lose off of this game. If Mizzou wants it more, I think they can take it. And I think they do in a close one. Mizzou 27 Arkansas 23

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Missouri has probably been the most all-over-the-map team in the SEC this year. If the Tigers had a more consistent offense they would already be bowl-eligible (and Georgia might have a loss). Arkansas comes in on the high of beating Ole Miss and reaching bowl eligibility. Missouri needs a win to get to a bowl game. I think the Tigers are getting the Razorbacks at the wrong time. Arkansas 34, Missouri 24

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: A win for the Tigers makes them bowl eligible. A win for the Hogs keeps the Battle Line Trophy in Fayetteville. After last week's dominant win over Ole Miss, Arkansas has its spark back on offense. Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom gets revenge on his former program with three picks, and perhaps turns himself into one of the top head coaching candidates on the market. Arkansas 45, Missouri 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Arkansas doesn't have much to play for while a win gives Missouri a bowl game bid, which would be a big win. In recent weeks Missouri's offense has started to click while the defense has been its usual self, outside of the Tennessee loss. Rivalry games are always chaotic, so give me Missouri behind a major breakout game from quarterback Brady Cook to earn a bowl bid. Missouri 38, Arkansas 35

