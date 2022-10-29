Skip to main content

WATCH: Missouri Tigers Go Up 17-0 On South Carolina Gamecocks

The Tigers continue their Big 12 schedule against South Carolina on Saturday.
The Missouri Tigers face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. The winner gets the Mayor's Cup since both flagship schools are located in Columbia of their respective state.

The Gamecocks are trying to win their first game as a ranked team in five years and continue its longest SEC winning streak while the Tigers are simply trying to get to .500 on the year.

South Carolina won the toss to open the game but elected to defer, giving the Tigers the ball first. Mizzou could get nothing going offensively and went three-and-out in its first drive.

South Carolina didn't do much better with just five offensive plays before being forced to punt.

But the Tigers found a little something in their next opportunity, a 15-play, 96-yard drive that took just short of seven minutes off the clock.

After the Tigers' defense held the Gamecocks to another three-and-out, Missouri found the end zone again as Cody Schrader ran for one yard to the end zone. That ended a 10-play, 84-yard drive that took just over five minutes off the clock and gave the Tigers a 14-0 lead.

The Tigers' defense held again, with South Carolina going three-and-out for the second consecutive drive. And the Mizzou offense took advantage with a Harrison Mevis 19-yard field goal with 4:59 left in the half.

